UFC 307 LIVE: Alex Pereira knocks out Khalil Rountree in brutal main event

✕ Close UFC's Robert Whittaker: 'I believe I'm the most dangerous middleweight ever'

In the main event of UFC 307 on Saturday, Alex Pereira brutally knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr to continue his hot streak in the Octagon.

Rountree provided the biggest challenge yet faced by Pereira as light heavyweight champion - but as the bout entered the championship rounds, an exhausted and bloodied Rountree could only take so much punishment, succumbing to defeat towards the end of the fourth.

In the co-main event, Julianna Pena reclaimed her throne at women’s bantamweight, defeating Raquel Pennington by split decision.

In her post-fight interview, Pena called on Amanda Nunes to come out of retirement to set up a trilogy bout, snubbing any insinuation that Kayla Harrison - who also emerged victorious on Saturday - was next in line for the belt.

Other star fighters in action included Jose Aldo against Mario Bautista, while fan favourite Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson also took to the cage in a star-studded featured prelim against Joaquin Buckley.

Relive all the action and all the undercard results from UFC 307 below: