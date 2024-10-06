UFC 307 LIVE: Alex Pereira knocks out Khalil Rountree in brutal main event
Relive the action as Alex Pereira brutally knocked out Khalil Rountree at UFC 307
In the main event of UFC 307 on Saturday, Alex Pereira brutally knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr to continue his hot streak in the Octagon.
Rountree provided the biggest challenge yet faced by Pereira as light heavyweight champion - but as the bout entered the championship rounds, an exhausted and bloodied Rountree could only take so much punishment, succumbing to defeat towards the end of the fourth.
In the co-main event, Julianna Pena reclaimed her throne at women’s bantamweight, defeating Raquel Pennington by split decision.
In her post-fight interview, Pena called on Amanda Nunes to come out of retirement to set up a trilogy bout, snubbing any insinuation that Kayla Harrison - who also emerged victorious on Saturday - was next in line for the belt.
Other star fighters in action included Jose Aldo against Mario Bautista, while fan favourite Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson also took to the cage in a star-studded featured prelim against Joaquin Buckley.
Relive all the action and all the undercard results from UFC 307 below:
Alex Pereira brutally beats Khalil Rountree to defend light heavyweight crown at UFC 307
The fight ended in a fourth-round knockout thanks to a Pereira-special combination serve:
Alex Pereira brutally beats Khalil Rountree to defend crown at UFC 307
The fight ended in a fourth-round knockout thanks to a Pereira-special combination serve
UFC 307 LIVE: Is Julianna Pena ducking Kayla Harrison?
In her post-fight interview, new women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena snubbed any insinuation that Kayla Harrison is next in line for a title shot - instead calling on Amanda Nunes to come out of retirement to set up a trilogy bout.
Kayla, who convincingly beat number two ranked Ketlen Vieira earlier in the night, was far from impressed.
UFC 307 LIVE: Full results
Alex Pereira def. Khalil Rountree via fourth round TKO for the light heavyweight title (body strikes and uppercut, 4:32)
Julianna Pena def. Raquel Pennington via split decision for the women’s bantamweight title (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)
Mario Bautista def. Jose Aldo via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Roman Dolidze def. Kevin Holland via first round TKO (rib injury, 5:00)
Kayla Harrison def. Ketlen Vieira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Joaquin Buckley def. Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson via third round knockout (overhand right, 2:17)
Alexander Hernandez def. Austin Hubbard via split decision (29-28, 29-29, 27-30)
Iasmin Lucindo def. Marina Rodriguez via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Cesar Almeida def. Ihor Potieria via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Ryan Spann def. Ovince Saint Preux via first round submission (guillotine, 1:35)
Tecia Pennington def. Carla Esparza via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Court McGee def. Tim Means via first round submission (rear naked choke, 3:19)
UFC 307 LIVE: What next for Poatan?
Conor McGregor thinks he has the answer.
UFC 307 LIVE: Alex Pereira ‘feels great’ at light heavyweight
Alex Pereira has played down talk of an immediate move to middleweight or heavyweight after racking up his third successful title defence at 205.
“We saw that Dricus is going to be fighting Sean Strickland. He’s a training partner of mine so I don’t want to get in his way,” he said.
“I could go up to heavyweight but this division is great, I feel great with this weight cut and this is where I’m at.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments