UFC 313 LIVE: Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev latest fight updates and results

'Chama time is over!' Ankalaev ready to take Pereira's belt

Alex Pereira puts his light-heavyweight title on the line tonight, fighting Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313.

Pereira, a former kickboxing champion, has been a phenom since joining the UFC in 2021. He won middleweight gold in 2022 before moving up to light-heavyweight and adding a second belt in 2023. Then, last year, he recorded three successful title defences with TKOs of Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

The Brazilian’s challenger in Las Vegas tonight is Ankalaev, a Russian who shares the wrestling abilities of many of his fellow Dagestanis – but with solid striking skills to boot. Still, many fans feel the UFC would rather have a star like Pereira, 37, as champion, not Ankalaev, and the latter has faced a tough route to this title fight.

Ankalaev, 32, actually challenged for the vacant belt in late 2022 but fought Jan Blachowicz to a draw, and more than two years later, he finally gets another shot at gold.

Also tonight, Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev clash in a rematch two years in the making, as the latter replaces the injured Dan Hooker. Gaethje vs Hooker was a dream fight for many fans, but they can still expect chaos as Fiziev bids to avenge a narrow loss to Gaethje. Follow the UFC 313 main card and prelims live, below.