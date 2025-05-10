UFC 315: Start time, fight card and how to watch Muhammad vs Della Maddalena tonight
Belal Muhammad defends the welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena, after Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight belt on the line
Two title fights top the card at UFC 315 this evening, as the main event pits welterweight champion Belal Muhammad against Jack Della Maddalena in Canada.
Montreal plays host to Muhammad’s first title defence after the Palestinian-American won the gold from Leon Edwards in July, before he saw a defence against Shavkat Rakhmonov collapse in December.
That bout fell apart on two weeks’ notice when Muhammad, 36, suffered a bone infection, and a plan to stage the fight this spring also collapsed, with Rakhmonov injured this time.
With that, Della Maddalena was taken from the UFC London main event in March and placed in this title clash with Muhammad. Australian “JDM”, 28, will hope his striking-centric approach wins out against the wrestling-heavy style of the champion.
And in the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces second-ranked Manon Fiorot. Here’s all you need to know.
When is the event?
UFC 315 takes place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday (10 May). The early prelims are due to begin at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then due at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Muhammad – 4/9; Della Maddalena – 7/4
Shevchenko – 13/10; Fiorot – 8/13
Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers. The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Full card (subject to change, ‘C’ denotes champion)
Main card
Belal Muhammad (C) vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight title)
Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)
Jose Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi (featherweight; changed from bantam as Aldo failed to make weight)
Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)
Benoit Saint-Denis vs Kyle Prepolec (lightweight)
Prelims
Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke (welterweight)
Jessica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)
Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba (light-heavyweight)
Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan (light-heavyweight)
Early prelims
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)
Daniel Santos vs Jeongyeong Lee (featherweight)
Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan (bantamweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments