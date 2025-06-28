Topuria Aims Higher

In the main event of UFC 317 tonight, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will clash over the vacant lightweight title, in a fight that has unique stakes for each man.

In one corner is Topuria, the Spanish-Georgian putting his unbeaten record on the line as he aims to become a two-weight champion. Back in February, the 28-year-old gave up the featherweight belt to eye a move to lightweight, setting his sights on Islam Makhachev, who held the title at the time.

Soon thereafter, however, Makhachev similarly vacated his title with the intent of capturing the welterweight belt. As such, Topuria was paired with Oliveira, who aims to become a two-time lightweight champion here. The Brazilian, 35, is statistically the most dangerous fighter in the UFC, holding the records for most finishes and most submissions in the promotion’s history.

And in tonight’s co-main event in Las Vegas, Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against Kai Kara-France, the New Zealander whom he beat on The Ultimate Fighter in 2016. Will Pantoja’s impressive title run continue, or can the Kiwi knockout artist find the Brazilian’s chin?

Follow live updates from the UFC 317 main card and prelims, below.