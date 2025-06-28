UFC 317 live: Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira time, card, updates and results
Follow live as Topuria and Oliveira clash over the vacant lightweight title, after Alexandre Pantoja defends his title against Kai Kara-France
In the main event of UFC 317 tonight, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will clash over the vacant lightweight title, in a fight that has unique stakes for each man.
In one corner is Topuria, the Spanish-Georgian putting his unbeaten record on the line as he aims to become a two-weight champion. Back in February, the 28-year-old gave up the featherweight belt to eye a move to lightweight, setting his sights on Islam Makhachev, who held the title at the time.
Soon thereafter, however, Makhachev similarly vacated his title with the intent of capturing the welterweight belt. As such, Topuria was paired with Oliveira, who aims to become a two-time lightweight champion here. The Brazilian, 35, is statistically the most dangerous fighter in the UFC, holding the records for most finishes and most submissions in the promotion’s history.
And in tonight’s co-main event in Las Vegas, Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against Kai Kara-France, the New Zealander whom he beat on The Ultimate Fighter in 2016. Will Pantoja’s impressive title run continue, or can the Kiwi knockout artist find the Brazilian’s chin?
Follow live updates from the UFC 317 main card and prelims, below.
How to watch UFC 317 tonight
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
What time does UFC 317 start tonight?
UFC 317 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight.
The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday).
The main card is then due at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).
UFC 317 live: Welcome!
In the main event of UFC 317 tonight, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will clash over the vacant lightweight title, in a fight that has unique stakes for each man.
In one corner is Topuria, the Spanish-Georgian putting his unbeaten record on the line as he aims to become a two-weight champion. Back in February, the 28-year-old gave up the featherweight belt to eye a move to lightweight, setting his sights on Islam Makhachev, who held the title at the time.
Soon thereafter, however, Makhachev similarly vacated his title with the intent of capturing the welterweight belt. As such, Topuria was paired with Oliveira, who aims to become a two-time lightweight champion here. The Brazilian, 35, is statistically the most dangerous fighter in the UFC, holding the records for most finishes and most submissions in the promotion’s history.
And in tonight’s co-main event in Las Vegas, Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against Kai Kara-France, the New Zealander whom he beat on The Ultimate Fighter in 2016. Will Pantoja’s impressive title run continue, or can the Kiwi knockout artist find the Brazilian’s chin?
Follow live updates from the UFC 317 main card and prelims, right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments