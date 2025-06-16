UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira start time, fight card and how to watch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will clash in one of the biggest MMA fights of the year this month, as they vie for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 317.

When Topuria vacated the featherweight belt in February, he immediately set his sights on the lightweight strap, which was soon relinquished by pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev – who is similarly eyeing a title shot at a higher weight.

While Makhachev vs Topuria would have been one of the most fascinating fights in the sport, Topuria vs Oliveira is a strong consolation. The Spanish-Georgian is unbeaten, while Brazil’s Oliveira is a former 155lb champion and holds the records for the most finishes and submissions in UFC history.

Furthermore, Topuria enters Las Vegas on the back of two straight knockouts of featherweight greats – Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway – while Oliveira dominated Michael Chandler to earn this shot at a second run with the lightweight belt.

And in the co-main event of UFC 317, imperious flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja looks to extend his reign as he faces a dangerous striker in Kai Kara-France, whom he outpointed in an Ultimate Fighter bout in 2016. Here’s all you need to know.

When is UFC 317?

UFC 317 will take place on Saturday 28 June at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then due at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Ilia Topuria (left) and Charles Oliveira will headline UFC 317 ( Getty Images )

Topuria – 1/4; Oliveira – 3/1

Pantoja – 2/5; Kara-France – 2/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers . The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Fight card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira (vacant lightweight title)

Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Kai Kara-France (flyweight title)

Brandon Royval vs Joshua Van (flyweight)

Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Viviane Araujo vs Tracy Cortez (women’s strawweight)

Jhonata Diniz vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)