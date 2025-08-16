Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
UFC 319 live: Chimaev vs Du Plessis start time, fight card, updates and results

Follow live as Khamzat Chimaev challenges Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title in Chicago

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Saturday 16 August 2025 23:00 BST
Du Plessis Isn’t Scared of Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev collide in a mouthwatering main event tonight, with the middleweight title on the line at UFC 319.

Du Plessis enters Chicago’s United Center as champion, having already recorded two successful title defences as part of a run that includes wins over a plethora of middleweight stars – such as former champions Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland.

The South African, 31, has never lost in the UFC, but his opponent tonight has never lost in his entire career. Chimaev, also 31, is seen as one of the most terrifying prospects in MMA, but this evening he goes from prospect to title challenger at last.

The unbeaten Russian was seen as a potential future champion from his emphatic, destructive debut in 2020, but illness and travel issues have slowed his momentum. Now, though, he has been cleared to fight in the US – apparently with the help of president Donald Trump – and will look to build on October’s victory over Whittaker – a fight in which he shattered the ex-champ’s jaw for a quick submission win.

And an intriguing co-main event pits Britain’s Lerone Murphy against Aaron Pico, while another British star in Michael “Venom” Page takes on Jared Cannonier. Follow live updates and results from the UFC 319 prelims and main card, below.

Dricus Du Plessis (left) and Khamzat Chimaev at weigh-ins
Dricus Du Plessis (left) and Khamzat Chimaev at weigh-ins (Zuffa LLC)
Alex Pattle16 August 2025 23:00

