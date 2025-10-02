UFC 320: Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev 2 start time, card and how to watch fights
Pereira tries to reclaim the light-heavyweight title, having lost it to Ankalaev in March
Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will clash again this weekend, with the light-heavyweight title on the line in the main event of UFC 320.
In March, Ankalaev produced a professional performance to beat Pereira on points, ending the Brazilian’s scintillating run as 205lb champion. Afterwards, Pereira hinted at an injury while Ankalaev’s team accused the 38-year-old of ‘greasing’.
Pereira, who previously held the middleweight title, won the vacant light-heavyweight belt in 2023 with a knockout of Jiri Prochazka, before stopping the ex-champion again in 2024 between KOs of Khalil Rountree Jr and another former champ in Jamahal Hill.
However, the well-rounded Ankalaev was too sharp for the kickboxing icon in March, beating him on all three scorecards to take the throne. Now, the 33-year-old Russian makes his first defence of the title, in a rematch with “Poatan” in Las Vegas.
And in the co-main event, wrestling specialist Merab Dvalishvili looks to retain his bantamweight belt and extend his remarkable winning run, as he defends the strap against sharpshooter Cory Sandhagen. Here’s everything you need to know:
When is UFC 320?
UFC 320 is set to take place on Saturday 4 October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The early prelims are scheduled for 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then due at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Pereira – 7/4; Ankalev – 4/9
Dvalishvili – 1/4; Sandhagen – 11/4
Fight card in full
Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion
Main card
Magomed Ankalaev (C) vs Alex Pereira 2 (light-heavyweight title)
Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight title)
Jiri Prochazka vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light-heavyweight)
Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal (featherweight)
Abus Magomedov vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)
Prelims
Ozzy Diaz vs Treston Vines (middleweight)
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)
Chris Gutierrez vs Farid Basharat (bantamweight)
Daniel Santos vs Joo Sang Yoo (featherweight)
Early prelims
Macy Chiasson vs Yana Santos (women’s bantamweight)
Patchy Mix vs Jakub Wiklacz (bantamweight)
Punahele Soriano vs Nikolay Veretennikov (welterweight)
Ramiz Brahimaj vs Austin Vanderford (welterweight)
Veronica Hardy vs Brogan Walker (women’s flyweight)
