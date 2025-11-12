UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev start time, card and how to watch fights this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the most enticing fights of the year is set to headline UFC 322 this weekend, as Jack Della Maddalena takes on Islam Makhachev in New York City.

At the historic Madison Square Garden, Della Maddalena defends the welterweight title against Makhachev, who seeks two-division champion status after giving up the lightweight belt earlier this year.

Australia’s “JDM”, 29, won the title at 170lb with a clinic against Belal Muhammad in May, the same month that Makhachev vacated the belt at 155lb. Makhachev, 34, had sworn that he would not challenge his former training partner Muhammad, but the latter’s failure to retain his title opened the door for Makhachev to move up in weight.

And in Saturday’s co-main event, Zhang Weili emulates Russia’s Makhachev by moving up a division and eyeing more gold; the Chinese star, having vacated the women’s strawweight belt to end her second reign, goes after Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title in a true super-fight.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is UFC 322?

UFC 322 takes place on Saturday 15 November, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early prelims will begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET) on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the UFC 321 main card will air live on TNT Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.99. Viewers do not need a TNT subscription to buy the pay-per-view. It can also be purchased via Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports. The prelims will stream live on Discovery+ and UFC Fight Pass.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the main card on pay-per-view. ESPN+ will also stream the prelims to its subscribers, as will UFC Fight Pass.

Odds

open image in gallery Jack Della Maddalena won the welterweight title in May ( Getty Images )

Della Maddalena – 21/10; Makhachev – 4/11

Shevchenko – 20/21; Zhang – 5/6

Fight card in full

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

Main card

Jack Della Maddalena (C) vs Islam Makhachev (welterweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Zhang Weili (women’s flyweight title)

Sean Brady vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Leon Edwards vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Beneil Dariush vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)

open image in gallery Zhang Weili, like Makhachev, is going for gold in a second division ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Bo Nickal vs Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)

Roman Kopylov vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez (women’s flyweight)

Malcolm Wellmaker vs Cody Haddon (bantamweight)

Early prelims

Kyle Daukaus vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Angela Hill vs Fatima Kline (women’s strawweight)

Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric McConico (middleweight)