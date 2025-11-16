Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
UFC 322: Makhachev vs Della Maddalena start time, card and how to watch fights tonight

Islam Makhachev moves up to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for his belt, having given up the lightweight title earlier this year

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Sunday 16 November 2025 00:20 GMT
Islam Makhachev’s UFC dream

One of the most enticing fights of the year is set to headline UFC 322 this evening, as Jack Della Maddalena takes on Islam Makhachev in New York City.

At the historic Madison Square Garden, Della Maddalena defends the welterweight title against Makhachev, who seeks two-division champion status after giving up the lightweight belt earlier this year.

Australia’s “JDM”, 29, won the title at 170lb with a clinic against Belal Muhammad in May, the same month that Makhachev vacated the belt at 155lb. Makhachev, 34, had sworn that he would not challenge his former training partner Muhammad, but the latter’s failure to retain his title opened the door for Makhachev to move up in weight.

And in tonight’s co-main event, Zhang Weili emulates Russia’s Makhachev by moving up a division and eyeing more gold; the Chinese star, having vacated the women’s strawweight belt to end her second reign, goes after Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title in a true super-fight.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is UFC 322?

UFC 322 takes place on Saturday 15 November, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early prelims will begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET) on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, UFC 322 will air live on TNT Sports 1. It can also be purchased via Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports. The prelims will also stream live on UFC Fight Pass.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the main card on pay-per-view. ESPN+ will also stream the prelims to its subscribers, as will UFC Fight Pass.

Odds

Jack Della Maddalena won the welterweight title in May
Jack Della Maddalena won the welterweight title in May (Getty Images)

Della Maddalena – 21/10; Makhachev – 4/11

Shevchenko – 20/21; Zhang – 5/6

Fight card in full

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

Main card

Jack Della Maddalena (C) vs Islam Makhachev (welterweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Zhang Weili (women’s flyweight title)

Sean Brady vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Leon Edwards vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Beneil Dariush vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Zhang Weili, like Makhachev, is going for gold in a second division
Zhang Weili, like Makhachev, is going for gold in a second division (Getty Images)

Regular prelims

Bo Nickal vs Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)

Roman Kopylov vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez (women’s flyweight)

Malcolm Wellmaker vs Ethyn Ewing (featherweight)

Early prelims

Kyle Daukaus vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Pat Sabatini vs Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Angela Hill vs Fatima Kline (women’s strawweight)

Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric McConico (middleweight)

Viacheslav Borshchev vs Matheus Camilo (lightweight)

