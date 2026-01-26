Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UFC featherweight title is on the line this weekend, as Alexander Volkanovski defends his belt in a rematch with Diego Lopes.

Two-time champion Volkanovski will fight on home soil here, headlining in Australia against a man whom he beat nine months ago. Given Volkanovski’s victory over the Brazilian last April, many fans predict another win for “Alexander The Great”, but is it so simple?

Lopes, 31, scored a knockdown of Volkanovski in that five-round decision, and he will hope he can find the exact shot to put away the ageing champion in Sydney, with Volk now 37 years old.

In the co-main event, fan favourite Dan Hooker takes on Benoit Saint-Denis in what is expected to be an all-out brawl. New Zealand’s Hooker is known as one of the most-exciting fighters in the UFC, and his lightweight peer Saint-Denis is also reliable when it comes to bringing bedlam.

Should Hooker bounce back with a victory over the in-form Frenchman, he might even call for a grudge match with new rival Paddy Pimblett, with whom Hooker traded vulgar barbs this month... Here’s all you need to know:

When is UFC 325?

UFC 325 will take place on Saturday 31 January at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The early prelims will begin at 10pm GMT (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET), followed by the regular prelims at 12am GMT on Sunday (4pm PT / 6pm CT / 7pm ET on Saturday). The main card then starts at 2am GMT on Sunday (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the main card will air live on TNT Sports and is also accessible via Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports; beforehand, the early and regular prelims will stream live on UFC Fight Pass. In the US, Paramount+ will stream the main card and regular prelims, and UFC Fight Pass will provide early-prelim coverage.

Odds

open image in gallery Alexander Volkanovski (left) during his 2025 win over Diego Lopes ( Getty )

Volkanovski – 4/6

Lopes – 6/5

Fight card

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Diego Lopes 2 (featherweight title)

Dan Hooker vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Rafael Fiziev vs Mauricio Ruffy (lightweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs Tallison Teixeira (heavyweight)

Quillan Salkilld vs Rongzhu (lightweight)

open image in gallery Fan favourite Dan Hooker will star in the co-main event ( Getty )

Prelims

Junior Tafa vs Billy Elekana (light-heavyweight)

Cam Rowston vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Jacob Malkoun vs Torrez Finney (middleweight)

Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott (welterweight)

Early prelims

Kaan Ofli vs Yizha (featherweight)

Sangwook Kim vs Dom Mar Fan (lightweight)

Keiichiro Nakamura vs Sebastian Szalay (featherweight)

Sulangrangbo vs Lawrence Lui (bantamweight)

Aaron Tau vs Namsrai Batbayar (flyweight)