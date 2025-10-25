UFC eye poke rule explained after Tom Aspinall’s UFC 321 fight is ruined

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Aspinall’s first defence of the undisputed UFC heavyweight title ended in bizarre and deflating fashion on Saturday, as he was poked in the eye in round one.

The Briton was taking on Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321, in Abu Dhabi, after a 15-month absence from the Octagon.

And all the hype and tension gave way to an unexpected ending, when Gane accidentally poked Aspinall in both eyes at the same time.

As is customary in these situations, the action was paused and a five-minute timer began, with Aspinall checked on by the referee and a doctor.

If the Wigan heavyweight had been able to continue fighting before those five minutes expired, the bout would have resumed. Gane would have received a warning or, if the poke had been deemed intentional, he would have been docked a point.

However, if a fighter is deemed unable (or deems him/herself unable) to keep competing before the five minutes run out – or at the end of that period – the bout is waved off. It is declared a No Contest if the poke is determined to be unintentional, which is what happened at UFC 321, or a fighter is disqualified if the poke is thought to be intentional.

However, eye pokes are almost never deemed intentional.

( AP )

“What are you gonna do?” UFC president Dana White said at the post-fight press conference, before referencing a recent change – and change-back – in the style of UFC gloves: “No matter what you do with the gloves, it's gonna happen.”

Aspinall, in his post-fight interview in the cage, reacted to boos from fans in the Etihad Arena, saying: “I just got poked knuckled-deep in the eyeball. What the f***, why are you booing? What am I supposed to do about it? I didn’t do the poke, I can’t see!

“This is bulls***. The fight was just getting going. Look at this, a double eye poke,” he continued, motioning at a slow-motion replay on the big screen.

Gane was also subjected to boos as he conducted his post-fight interview in the Octagon. “I’m very sorry about this,” he said, “for the crowd, for Tom Aspinall, for myself. This is the sport.”