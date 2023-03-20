Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen will bid to become the UFC’s next title challenger at bantamweight this weekend, when they clash in a Fight Night main event.

Vera has won four fights in a row, with head-kick knockouts of former champions Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar punctuating that run. Meanwhile, Sandhagen has had tougher luck against ex-champions in recent times, losing narrow decisions to Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw.

However, the American bounced back in August with a TKO of Song Yadong, and he will look to build on that result on Saturday, as he takes on Ecuador’s “Chito” Vera.

In the co-main event, former champion Holly Holm takes on Yana Santos in a women’s bantamweight clash.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 25 March, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Bantamweight UFC contender Cory Sandhagen in action against Raphael Assuncao (Getty Images)

Vera – 13/10

Sandhagen – 5/8

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight)

Holly Holm vs Yana Santos (women’s bantamweight)

Alex Caceres vs Nate Landwehr (featherweight)

Andrea Lee vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Albert Duraev (middleweight)

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm (Getty Images)

Prelims

Alex Perez vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Daniel Pineda vs Tucker Lutz (featherweight)

Steven Peterson vs Lucas Alexander (featherweight)

Trevin Giles vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

CJ Vergara vs Daniel Da Silva (flyweight)

Manuel Torres vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Victor Altamirano vs Vinicius Salvador (flyweight)

Hailey Cowan vs Tamires Vidal (women’s bantamweight)