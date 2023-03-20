Who is next for Leon Edwards?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether it’s in fighting or on film, it can be complicated to construct a perfect trilogy. But the good ones? The good ones offer something unique with each new instalment.

In 2015, Kamaru Usman secured a comfortable win over Leon Edwards with a supreme wrestling performance. Last summer, a sequel long in the making ended with Edwards knocking out Usman – the Jamaican-born Briton taking the welterweight title from his old foe with a head kick from the gods. Then, on Saturday night in London, the saga concluded at UFC 286.

There was no dominant display from Usman, no divine strike at the death from Edwards; ultimately, the latter’s discipline – and lack thereof, at times – proved decisive.

Edwards, 31, cemented his iconic title-win in Salt Lake City by outpointing Usman, 35, in a nervy affair in London. Edwards started and finished strong, threatening to snap the Nigerian-American’s shins with leg kicks and neutralising Usman’s grappling offence throughout; but in Round 3, Edwards was docked a point for an illegal fence-grab, after being warned for holding Usman’s glove and grazing the challenger’s groin with at least one kick.

Crucially, however, Edwards regained his composure and reasserted his quality in the final stretch. In doing so, “Rocky” proved that he is indeed the better fighter right now. And so he will move on from this trilogy with Usman, but who is next for the champion?

Below, The Independent breaks down the contenders for the next title shot.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington at the UFC 286 post-fight press conference (The Independent)

For: The former interim champion knows how to sell a fight, even if he pushes the boundaries of acceptability by tapping into a pro-Donald Trump rhetoric at every opportunity. The American’s last fight was a dominant win over friend-turned-rival Jorge Masvidal, and Covington weighed in as a surprise back-up fighter for Saturday’s main event, completing a weight-cut and travelling to London with no guarantee of competing. The UFC tends to reward fighters who do such favours. In fact, at the UFC 286 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White said Covington would be next for Edwards.

Against: Covington has already come up short in his two undisputed-title fights in the UFC – losing to Usman both times – and has not fought for 12 months. By the time a potential clash with Edwards would take place, the 35-year-old would not have competed for around 18 months. Furthermore, while he beat Masvidal in impressive fashion last time out, Masvidal was already past his prime and represented an ideal stylistic match-up for Covington.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal sucker-punched Leon Edwards backstage at UFC London in 2019 (Getty Images)

For: This is the fight that Edwards wants most, and that is because there is history between himself and the American. Masvidal sucker-punched Edwards backstage at UFC London in 2019, and “Rocky” has wanted revenge ever since. Masvidal, despite his poor recent record, is still one of the biggest names in the UFC, and a fight against Edwards would be an easy sell in a narrative sense.

Against: First of all, Masvidal is fighting Gilbert Burns in April, and the latter is certainly the favourite to emerge victorious. Even if Masvidal triumphs in that bout, such a result would mark his first win in three-and-half years, and snapping a three-fight losing streak doesn’t tend to qualify you for a title shot. Speaking of title fights, Masvidal has lost both of his shots at the gold – against Usman both times, just like Covington. And Speaking of Covington, “Chaos” dominated Masvidal in each man’s last bout. Days later, Masvidal was charged with an alleged assault of Covington in Miami.

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev must decide if his immediate future is at welterweight or middleweight (@UFC via Instagram)

For: Chimaev and Edwards were due to fight in 2021, before the contest fell through. The unbeaten Russian-born Swede is a wrecking ball who seems destined to be champion one day, so there is an argument for getting him into a title fight sooner rather than later. He is also one of the UFC’s fastest-rising stars, and a clash with Edwards would be even bigger now than it would have been two years ago.

Against: Although Chimaev’s last fight was a dominant win over Kevin Holland, whom the “Wolf” submitted in Round 1, that bout took place after Chimaev missed weight badly and wrecked his planned contest with Nate Diaz – as well as the entire UFC 279 card. Chimaev, 28, must either commit to welterweight or move up to middleweight. If he stays at 170lbs, he needs one more win – against a top contender – to earn a title shot.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad (right) is on a fine streak and has history with Edwards (Zuffa LLC)

For: The American is another man with history with Edwards. The pair fought in 2021 and, although Edwards easily outclassed Muhammad in Round 1, the bout ended early in the second frame due to an eye poke by the Briton. Muhammad has since gone on his best run to date, outpointing Vicente Luque and title challengers Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson, before knocking out Sean Brady last time out. Muhammad, 34, is in the same position that Edwards occupied for so long: He is a well-rounded fighter on a long win streak, who is just not getting his chance.

Against: The reason Muhammad has not gotten his chance is because, unfortunately, he is not the easiest fighter to market. Although Muhammad has an endearing personality and a good sense of humour, he does not show off those traits nearly enough.

Gilbert Burns

One win could propel Gilbert Burns back into the UFC welterweight title picture (Getty Images)

For: After Chimaev, Burns provides the most interesting stylistic match-up for Edwards. The Brazilian is one of the most talented jiu-jitsu practitioners in the UFC, and he also holds considerable power in his hands. While Burns’ recent record is mixed, his only losses in the last five years have been a narrow decision against Chimaev in 2022’s fight of the year, and a TKO by Usman in a 2021 title fight in which Burns scored a knockdown.

Against: Burns, 36, must first get past Masvidal in April, though he is admittedly the favourite in that fight. If he were to beat “Gamebred”, Burns would still only be 3-2 in his last five bouts.