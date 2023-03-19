Leon Edwards has said he wants to defend his UFC welterweight title in his hometown of Birmingham.

Edwards retained the welterweight belt on Saturday after defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London.

Jamaican-born Edwards revealed he had spoken to UFC president Dana White about the possibility of a battle in Birmingham.

The 31-year-old beat Kamaru Usman by majority decision in their first meeting for seven years.

Last time the pair faced each other, Usman was victorious.

Click here to sign up to our newsletter.