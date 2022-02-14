After a big pay-per-view event last weekend, it’s full steam ahead for the UFC as they present a Fight Night this Saturday.

With a main-event contest between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev having fallen through, light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill step up to headline at the UFC’s Apex institute in Las Vegas.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s card.

When is it?

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday morning.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

UFC veteran Jim Miller is in action on Saturday (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Johnny Walker vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight)

Julian Marquez vs Kyle Daukaus (catchweight)

Parker Porter vs Alan Baudot (heavyweight)

Jim Miller vs Nikolas Motta (lightweight)

Jaoquin Buckley vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (middleweight)

Prelims

Jonathan Pearce vs Austin Lingo (featherweight)

Mario Bautista vs Khalid Taha (bantamweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs David Onama (featherweight)

Jessica Rose-Clark vs Stephanie Egger (women’s bantamweight)

Chas Kelly vs Mark Striegl (featherweight)

Diana Belbita vs Gloria de Paula (women’s strawweight)

Chad Anheliger vs Jesse Strader (bantamweight)