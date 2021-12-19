Derrick Lewis scores huge knockout after Belal Muhammad dominates Stephen Thompson at UFC Fight Night

Heavyweight contender Lewis stopped Chris Daukaus in the first round after Muhammad secured a statement welterweight win

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Sunday 19 December 2021 04:49
Derrick Lewis scored a huge knockout win against Chris Daukaus in the main event of the final UFC event of the year, stopping his fellow American in the first round of their heavyweight clash on Saturday.

Lewis’ previous outing saw the Texan finished by Ciryl Gane with the interim UFC heavyweight title on the line, but the veteran (26-8) responded in fine fashion here, knocking out emerging contender Daukaus (12-4) with 1 minute and 20 seconds left in the first round.

In the co-main event at the UFC’s Apex institute in Las Vegas, Belal Muhammad dominated Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson over three rounds to secure a statement win at welterweight.

Muhammad outgrappled former undefeated kickboxer Thompson for the best part of 15 minutes, emerging victorious via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26).

A former title challenger at 170lbs, Thompson (16-6-1) has now lost two in a row for the second time in his mixed martial arts career, while Muhammad (20-3) extended his win streak to six – having won twice since his no contest with Leon Edwards in March.

American Muhammad also won his previous bout via unanimous decision, outpointing another former welterweight title challenger in Demian Maia.

Belal Muhammad (right) controlled Stephen Thompson for three rounds

Full UFC Fight Night results

Main card

Derrick Lewis def. Chris Daukaus via first-round knockout (punches, 3:36)

Belal Muhammad def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Amanda Lemos def. Angela Hill via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Ricky Simon def. Raphael Assuncao via second-round knockout (punches, 2:14)

Mateusz Gamrot def. Diego Ferreira via second-round TKO (referee stoppage, 3:26)

Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins via first-round TKO (strikes, 2:12)

Charles Jourdain def. Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Prelims

Gerald Meerschaert def. Dustin Stoltzfus via third-round submission (rear naked choke, 2:58)

Justin Tafa def. Harry Hunsucker via first-round TKO (head kick, 1:53)

Melissa Gatto def. Sijara Eubanks via third-round TKO (body kick, 0:45)

Raquel Pennington def. Macy Chiasson via second-round submission (guillotine choke, 3:07)

Don’Tale Mayes def. Josh Parisian via third-round TKO (strikes, 3:26)

Jordan Leavitt def. Matt Sayles via second-round submission (inverted triangle choke, 2:05)

