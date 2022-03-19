UFC London 2022 LIVE: Fight stream and latest updates as Paddy Pimblett and Tom Aspinall star tonight
Follow round-by-round updates as Wigan heavyweight Tom Aspinall headlines against Alexander Volkov
For three years, British fans and fighters have awaited the UFC’s return to the English capital, and finally UFC London is back on the calendar of the biggest promotion in mixed martial arts, with a stacked card taking place at the O2 Arena tonight.
A heavyweight clash between Wigan’s Tom Aspinall and Russian Alexander Volkov will headline the event, as 11th-ranked Aspinall looks to secure the most significant win of his career against the No 6 veteran. In the co-main event, Arnold Allen finds himself in a similar position to Aspinall. Fighting out of Ipswich, Allen goes up against New Zealand’s Dan Hooker, who drops back down to featherweight for this bout. Hooker represents the biggest name that seventh-ranked Allen has fought, and the Englishman would extent his win streak to 11 with a victory over the fan favourite.
In one of the most highly-anticipated bouts on the card, rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett takes on Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas. Liverpudlian Pimblett enjoyed a successful UFC debut last year, winning via first-round knockout, and all eyes will be on “Paddy The Baddy” here. Also in action will be the likes of “Meatball” Molly McCann, Scotland’s Paul Craig, and unbeaten Welshman Jack Shore.
Follow live updates from the UFC London prelims and main card, below.
UFC London 2022 LIVE
After a three-year wait, the UFC has finally returned to London.
With 2020’s edition of UFC London cancelled at the last moment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and no card staged in 2021 for the same reason, British fans and fighters have been forced to wait much longer than expected for MMA’s flagship promotion to return to this side of the pond.
British fighters are scheduled to take part in 10 of the 12 planned bouts at the O2 Arena this Saturday, and The Independent spoke to co-main eventer Arnold Allen, UFC debutant Muhammad Mokaev, Jack Shore and Cory McKenna ahead of the card at the O2 Arena.
UFC London returns as British fighters compete to steal the show
Arnold Allen, Jack Shore, Cory McKenna and Muhammad Mokaev tell The Independent about their expectations for and experiences of UFC London
UFC London 2022 LIVE
For three years, British fans and fighters have awaited the UFC’s return to the English capital, and finally UFC London is back on the calendar of the biggest promotion in mixed martial arts, with a stacked card taking place at the O2 Arena tonight.
A heavyweight clash between Wigan’s Tom Aspinall and Russian Alexander Volkov will headline the event, as 11th-ranked Aspinall looks to secure the most significant win of his career against the No 6 veteran. In the co-main event, Arnold Allen finds himself in a similar position to Aspinall. Fighting out of Ipswich, Allen goes up against New Zealand’s Dan Hooker, who drops back down to featherweight for this bout. Hooker represents the biggest name that seventh-ranked Allen has fought, and the Englishman would extent his win streak to 11 with a victory over the fan favourite.
In one of the most highly-anticipated bouts on the card, rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett takes on Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas. Liverpudlian Pimblett enjoyed a successful UFC debut last year, winning via first-round knockout, and all eyes will be on “Paddy The Baddy” here. Also in action will be the likes of “Meatball” Molly McCann, Scotland’s Paul Craig, and unbeaten Welshman Jack Shore.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies