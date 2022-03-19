UFC London 2022 LIVE

✕ Close Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria in hotel bust-up before UFC London

For three years, British fans and fighters have awaited the UFC’s return to the English capital, and finally UFC London is back on the calendar of the biggest promotion in mixed martial arts, with a stacked card taking place at the O2 Arena tonight.

A heavyweight clash between Wigan’s Tom Aspinall and Russian Alexander Volkov will headline the event, as 11th-ranked Aspinall looks to secure the most significant win of his career against the No 6 veteran. In the co-main event, Arnold Allen finds himself in a similar position to Aspinall. Fighting out of Ipswich, Allen goes up against New Zealand’s Dan Hooker, who drops back down to featherweight for this bout. Hooker represents the biggest name that seventh-ranked Allen has fought, and the Englishman would extent his win streak to 11 with a victory over the fan favourite.

In one of the most highly-anticipated bouts on the card, rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett takes on Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas. Liverpudlian Pimblett enjoyed a successful UFC debut last year, winning via first-round knockout, and all eyes will be on “Paddy The Baddy” here. Also in action will be the likes of “Meatball” Molly McCann, Scotland’s Paul Craig, and unbeaten Welshman Jack Shore.

