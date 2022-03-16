UFC London 2022: Tom Aspinall, Alexander Volkov, Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker speak to media
Follow all the fighters have to say ahead of the UFC’s return to London after three years away
The UFC returns to London on Saturday after a three-year absence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2020 edition of the event was cancelled at the last moment as the pandemic took hold in the UK, and no card was staged in 2021. Finally, UFC London returns to the promotion’s calendar, however, with Wigan’s Tom Aspinall headlining at the O2 Arena against veteran Alexander Volkov of Russia in a heavyweight bout. In the co-main event, fan favourite Dan Hooker drops from lightweight back to featherweight to take on Suffolk’s Dan Hooker, while Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett – one of the UFC’s rising stars – is also in action, facing Rodrigo Vargas.
Pimblett was involved in a scuffle with Ilia Topuria, who is also on the card at the O2 Arena this weekend, at the fighter hotel on Tuesday evening, so it will be interesting to see whether tempers flair again as the week progresses.
Follow live updates as UFC London fighters address the media ahead of this Saturday’s card at the O2 Arena.
UFC London 2022 media day
On Liverpool middleweight Darren Till working on his wrestling with Khamzat Chimaev:
“Till is actually a great wrestler, he just had a bad time in his last fight [against Derek Brunson].
“But I think it’s a good move for him.
UFC London 2022 media day
Tom Aspinall on whether he was offered a back-up opponent in case Volkov wasn’t allowed into the UK:
“Yeah, and the back-up plan is here. But I’m not sure I’m allowed to say who that is at this point.”
UFC London 2022 media day
Tom Aspinall on his place alongside Tai Tuivasa and Chris Daukaus as rising heavyweight contenders:
“We’re all young, up-and-coming guys at this point. I’m a big fan of both guys, both are very skilled. Obviously Chris took a bad loss last time, but it’s heavyweight MMA – that happens.
“We’re all gonna fight each other, maybe have trilogies. Tai is ahead of me and Chris at the moment, good luck to him – he’s doing good things.”
UFC London 2022 media day
Tom Aspinall:
“I’m trying not to focus on [my family’s pride]; I’m fighting Volkov, and that’s it.
“If you start taking all this exterior stuff into consideration, it’s too much pressure.
“I’m sure it means a lot to my dad and everyone around me, but...”
UFC London 2022 media day
Tom Aspinall:
“I’m not even thinking about the result to be honest, how I’m gonna finish the fight or if it’s gonna go the distance.
“If I go in there and do me and have fun, I can beat anybody in the world – I know I can. If I overthink it, I can lose.
“It was difficult [not knowing if Alexander Volkov would make it over from Russia]. There were a couple of days where I nearly lost my s***.”
UFC London 2022 media day
Main-eventer Tom Aspinall is out now:
“I’m loving life, this is my dream. It’s gonna be the absolute time of my life on Saturday.
“I’ve been meditating like six hours a day, just getting in the zone!” he jokes.
“I’ve never experienced that situation of walking out in front of like 20,000 people and hearing that roar.
“I need to tick off this box mentally to make sure I can perform.”
UFC London 2022 media day
There was an incident last night at the fighter hotel between Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria...
UFC London 2022 media day
Ahead of UFC London, The Independent chatted to Arnold Allen, who faces Hooker this weekend.
“I don’t want to be famous, I don’t like it,” the 28-year-old said.
“I just want to be the best fighter in the world, I don’t necessarily want the fame that comes with it.”
Read all of what the Suffolk fighter had to say:
Arnold Allen: ‘I don’t want to be famous, just the best fighter in the world’
Interview: The Suffolk fighter takes on New Zealand’s Dan Hooker in the co-main event at UFC London
UFC London 2022 media day
Dan Hooker:
“It’s harder for me to turn a fight down than take one.
“If I was to miss a training session, that would play on my mind. I’d spend more time thinking about that than it’d take for me to get in a car, drive there, give 100 per cent and drive home.
“I just follow my instincts, follow that passion and ride the wave. I don’t understand how some of these guys let opportunities pass them by. It’s such a volatile sport... While I’m healthy, I’m good to go.”
UFC London 2022 media day
Dan Hooker on being in enemy territory:
“There’s always a balance to it, of being the villain before...
“Three times I’ve fought in my hometown, it’s a crazy amount of pressure like you wouldn’t believe. After the [Paul] Felder one, I was like: ‘I’m not gonna [do that] again...’
“Here I can be free, be loose, be sharp, be yourself.
“[Allen’s] got friends, family [here]; you’re never gonna live that down if you get sparked out. I’m sure glad it ain’t me who’s sat in that spot he’s in.
“I’m feeling the right amount of pressure here. Better him than me.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies