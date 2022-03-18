✕ Close Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria in hotel bust-up before UFC London

The weigh-ins for UFC London take place today, as main-eventers Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov hit the scales ahead of their heavyweight clash at the O2 Arena, while the other fighters in action in the English capital also look to make weight.

Among those stepping out at UFC London are fan favourite Paddy Pimblett, with the Liverpudian set to take on Rodrigo Vargas in a lightweight contest on Saturday, Arnold Allen, who co-main events against Dan Hooker in what should be an enthralling featherweight match-up, and “Meatball” Molly McCann, who faces Luana Carolina at flyweight.

In fact, Britons will feature in 10 of the 12 scheduled bouts at UFC London, which is back on the mixed martial arts promotion’s calendar for the first time since 2019 due to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. Undefeated bantamweight Jack Shore will represent Wales, as will 22-year-old Cory McKenna – the youngest female fighter on the roster. Scottish light heavyweight Paul Craig looks to extend his win streak in the division, while unbeaten men’s flyweight Muhammad Mokaev – born in Dagestan but fighting out of Manchester – makes his UFC debut.

Follow live updates from the official weigh-ins on Friday morning, then the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday afternoon, below.