UFC London 2022 weigh-ins LIVE: Latest results as Paddy Pimblett, Dan Hooker and more hit scales
Follow live updates as fighters look to make weight ahead of this Saturday’s card at the O2 Arena
The weigh-ins for UFC London take place today, as main-eventers Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov hit the scales ahead of their heavyweight clash at the O2 Arena, while the other fighters in action in the English capital also look to make weight.
Among those stepping out at UFC London are fan favourite Paddy Pimblett, with the Liverpudian set to take on Rodrigo Vargas in a lightweight contest on Saturday, Arnold Allen, who co-main events against Dan Hooker in what should be an enthralling featherweight match-up, and “Meatball” Molly McCann, who faces Luana Carolina at flyweight.
In fact, Britons will feature in 10 of the 12 scheduled bouts at UFC London, which is back on the mixed martial arts promotion’s calendar for the first time since 2019 due to the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. Undefeated bantamweight Jack Shore will represent Wales, as will 22-year-old Cory McKenna – the youngest female fighter on the roster. Scottish light heavyweight Paul Craig looks to extend his win streak in the division, while unbeaten men’s flyweight Muhammad Mokaev – born in Dagestan but fighting out of Manchester – makes his UFC debut.
Follow live updates from the official weigh-ins on Friday morning, then the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday afternoon, below.
Here comes Makwan Amirkhani ahead of his fight with Mike Grundy at featherweight.
“Mr Finland” makes weight at 146lbs! He looks to be in great shape.
Scottish light heavyweight Paul Craig hits the scales at... 206lbs! He makes weight for his bout against Nikita Krylov.
Gunnar Nelson is on weight at 171lbs for his welterweight fight against Takashi Sato!
Luana Carolina, Elise Reed and Rodrigo Vargas all successfully make weight now.
They’re coming thick and fast.
The co-main event is official, as Dan Hooker – looking absolutely shredded – hits the scales at 145lbs!
He’s dropping back down from lightweight for his clash with Arnold Allen.
Marcin Tybura then weighs in at 258lbs – as a back-up fighter for the heavyweight main event between Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov.
Cory McKenna looks a little sheepish as she walks across the stage, but she sprints off it after making weight at 115lbs!
Ukrainian Nikita Krylov successfully weighs in at 205lbs for his light heavyweight bout against Scotland’s Paul Craig!
A ripped Arnold Allen hits the scales at 146lbs for his featherweight co-main event against Dan Hooker!
