UFC London ticket prices as July fights are announced

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A UFC Fight Night will take place in London in July, just four months after the MMA promotion last came to the UK.

In March, the UFC held its first UK pay-per-view event in seven years, as British champion Leon Edwards retained the welterweight title against rival Kamaru Usman at the O2 Arena.

On Saturday 22 July, the UFC returns to the venue for a Fight Night, with Wigan’s Tom Aspinall set to face Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight main event. Liverpudlian star Molly McCann will also be in action, with more fights to be announced in due course.

Ticket prices for the event are also yet to be revealed, but they are expected to be cheaper than they were for March’s UFC 286 event. At UFC 286, the average ticket price was £225.50, whereas the same type of seat was £88 at the Fight Night staged by the UFC in March 2022.

As Fight Night events are of a smaller scale than pay-per-views, ticket prices for July’s card should be lower than those from UFC 286, but it is possible that they will still be more expensive than 2022’s Fight Nights in London.

Furthermore, all three UFC events at the O2 Arena since March 2022 have been affected by touts, who have sold tickets at drastically-escalated prices – on top of the increased base price.

A statement by the UFC on Friday (21 April) read: “Following three consecutive sold-out events in London, fans are encouraged to register their interest early to have the best chance of securing tickets via ufc.com/London and to follow @UFCEurope on social media for the latest updates on this event.

“Tickets go on sale from 10am BST on Friday 26 May, via AXS and Ticketmaster. Fight Club members can purchase tickets early at 9am BST on Wednesday 24 May, whilst those who registered their interest early in this event will gain priority access at 10am BST on Thursday 25 May.”

All UFC London fights announced so far

Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko (women’s flyweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs Pannie Kianzad (women’s bantamweight)

Jai Herbert vs Fares Ziam (lightweight)