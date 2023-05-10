Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Aspinall will headline UFC London in July, returning from injury to take on Marcin Tybura.

British heavyweight Aspinall suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into the main event of UFC London last July, as he took on Curtis Blaydes.

Aspinall, 30, has not fought since, but the Wigan fighter will return almost a year to the day after his ill-fated clash with Blaydes.

Aspinall (12-3) faces Tybura (24-7) at the O2 Arena on 22 July, as the Briton looks to bounce back from his only loss since 2016.

Meanwhile, his Polish opponent enters London on the back of a two-fight win streak, having outpointed Blagoy Ivanov in February after beating Alexandr Romanov via decision in August.

Prior to those victories, Tybura was outpointed by Alexander Volkov, whom Aspinall submitted in the first round at UFC London in March 2022.

This March, the UFC staged its first-pay-per view in the UK since 2016, as Leon Edwards retained the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 286.

The upcoming July event, meanwhile, will be a Fight Night. Also in action that evening will be Liverpudlian star Molly McCann, who faces Julija Stoliarenko at flyweight, and Wolverhampton lightweight Jai Herbert, who fights Fares Ziam. A women’s bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira and Pannie Kianzad has also been announced.