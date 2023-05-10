Mark Zuckerberg wins first jiu-jitsu tournament, takes home multiple medals

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Zuckerberg competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament on Sunday and won ‘some medals’, according to the Facebook CEO.

Zuckerberg is a known practitioner of multiple martial arts, and the 38-year-old seemed to enjoy a successful debut in competitive jiu-jitsu as he applied his learnings in a tournament format.

“Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team,” Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram on Sunday (7 May). “Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me.”

The American also shared photos of himself competing, adding two medal emojis – gold and silver.

In September, UFC president Dana White denied reports that Zuckerberg had rented out the mixed martial arts’ promotion’s Apex institute to watch a Fight Night.

The UFC stages fight cards weekly, with pay-per-view events taking place once a month, and many of the weekly shows have been held at the promotion’s custom-built Apex facility in Las Vegas over the last two years. Unusually, fans and media were not allowed to attend a card on 1 October, prompting speculation as to the reason why, before rumours spread that Zuckerberg had rented out the venue.

Shortly before that event, Zuckerberg posted footage of himself training with a UFC hopeful, and the Facebook CEO replied to numerous UFC fighters in the comment section of his Instagram video.