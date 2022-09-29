Jump to content

Mark Zuckerberg did not rent out UFC institute for private Fight Night, claims Dana White

No fans or media will be allowed at this Saturday’s event, and rumours have spread that the Facebook and Meta CEO has rented out the UFC’s Apex venue

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 29 September 2022 09:44
Mark Zuckerberg spars with UFC fighter Khai Wu

UFC president Dana White has denied reports that Mark Zuckerberg has rented out the mixed martial arts’ promotion’s Apex institute ahead of this Saturday’s Fight Night event.

The UFC stages fight cards weekly, with pay-per-view events taking place once a month, and many of the weekly shows have been held at the promotion’s custom-built Apex facility in Las Vegas over the last two years.

Unusually, fans and media will not be allowed to attend the card this Saturday (1 October), prompting speculation as to the reason why, before rumours spread that Facebook and Meta CEO Zuckerberg has rented out the venue.

White played down the suggestion, however, tweeting on Thursday (29 September): “Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bulls***.”

Zuckerberg is a known fan of MMA and the UFC in particular. He recently posted footage of himself training in MMA with a UFC hopeful, and the American, 38, replied to numerous UFC fighters in the comment section of his Instagram video.

On Tuesday (27 September), 52-year-old White discussed the absence of media and fans from this weekend’s Fight Night.

At a post-fight press conference for his Dana White’s Contender Series television programme, the American said: “Oh, we just figured that you guys have been so busy lately, we’d give you guys a night off.

“Guys, you’re here on Tuesdays, you’re here on Saturdays. Kevin [journalist] actually showed up today. I mean, we gotta give you guys a break. So, you’re welcome.”

When rumours emerged of Zuckerberg having rented out the UFC Apex, some theorised that the American could have done so in order to prepare for a Metaverse UFC event.

