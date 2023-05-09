Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paddy Pimblett has accepted a callout by Matt Frevola, despite suggesting that UFC 288 was a ‘weird time’ for the American to challenge him to a fight.

Frevola knocked out Drew Dober at UFC 288 on Saturday night before calling out Pimblett in his post-fight interview. “Paddy Pimblett, you absolutely suck,” said Frevola. “Stop being a b***h, and let’s fight.

“You’re on a four-fight win streak. I’m on a three-fight win streak. If you’re in the UFC, you can’t pick and choose your fights. You’ve got to fight who the fans want to see you fight.”

Pimblett, who is currently recovering from ankle surgery, reacted to the callout while replying to a comment on one of his most recent Instagram posts.

The Liverpudlian lightweight wrote: “Bit of a weird time to call me out when I can’t even train like, but [yeah] I’d fight frevola when I’m back, probably the easiest route into the top 15.”

“Paddy The Baddy” last fought in December, staying unbeaten in the UFC with a controversial decision win against Jared Gordon.

Pimblett, 28, has since undergone surgery on an injured ankle and is not expected to return to the ring until late 2023.

Prior to his narrow win against Gordon, Pimblett knocked out Luigi Vendramini and submitted Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt, kickstarting his UFC career in fine fashion.