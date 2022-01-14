An announcement around UFC London could come in the “next couple of weeks”, according to the promotion’s president Dana White.

A London card was held in February or March each year between 2016 and 2019, with the 2020 edition of the event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No card was held in the English capital in 2021, but White has suggested that British fans will soon receive good news around an event.

“I’m just gonna tell you this: We will be coming to London, we’re gonna figure London out,” the UFC president told BT Sport.

“I’d like to announce in the next couple of weeks that we’re coming back to the UK and we’re gonna go to the O2 [Arena] and put on a great show for you guys.

“We will come to London, and we’ve got big things coming to the UK over the next couple of years, so I’m really excited about it.

“I wanna say thanks to all the fans, they’ve hung in there for a long time while we’ve scrapped and battled and tried to figure out how to deliver it to you guys out there.

“We’ve got some good s*** happening, so I’m excited.”

White added: “The UK is one of the territories that I’m really excited about, and I haven’t been this excited about it since like 2003 or ‘04 or something.”

It is as yet unclear which fights would feature on a UFC London card if it were to take place in March as expected.

The cancelled 2020 edition of the event was set to be headlined by a bout between Briton Leon Edwards and former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Prior to 2016, London had hosted UFC events on seven occasions, while Manchester has hosted four cards since the promotion’s inception. Birmingham has played host to two UFC events, while Liverpool, Newcastle and Nottingham have hosted one each.

Two Scottish events have taken place in Glasgow, while Belfast has hosted two Northern Irish events.