UFC London LIVE: Paddy Pimblett in action before Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes in main event

Follow live updates and results from the O2 Arena, where a host of British fighters compete

Alex Pattle
O2 Arena, London
Saturday 23 July 2022 16:44
A host of British fighters will step out in front of a raucous home crowd this evening, as UFC London plays out at the O2 Arena.

In the main event, Tom Aspinall looks to continue his remarkable heavyweight run as he faces Curtis Blaydes. Wigan fighter Aspinall is 5-0 in the UFC with five stoppage victories, all of which have come in the first two rounds. Aspinall, 29, took part in his first UFC main event at the March edition of UFC London this year, submitting veteran Alexander Volkov in the first round after outstriking the Russian. Now Aspinall goes up against wrestling specialist Blaydes, whose only professional defeats have come against the hardest hitters in the division, with Francis Ngannou (twice) and Derrick Lewis having knocked out the American. The winner of tonight’s main event may even challenge for the title next time out, or they may have to take on one more test before receiving that honour.

Elsewhere on the card, fan favourite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett takes on Jordan Leavitt. Liverpudlian lightweight Pimblett, who was the star of the show at the O2 in March, had some stern words for the American this week, saying: “My nan’s dead, and she’d finish him. I’m gonna come out and take his head off, I’m coming to take his chin home with me.” Pimblett’s fellow Scouser Molly McCann is also in action following her stunning, spinning elbow KO at the last edition of UFC London, while Scotland’s Paul Craig steps into the Octagon once again, too. Follow live updates and results from UFC London, below.

The Independent spoke to Tom Aspinall’s coach Colin Heron this week in an exclusive interview, in which the Liverpudlian broke down UFC London’s main event, which pits his fighter against Curtis Blaydes.

Here’s an excerpt: “The British wrestling squad normally comes to my gym every Friday, and they’ve got the Commonwealth Games coming up. So, we had four or five of them in, and let me just say this: Not one of them out-wrestled Tom, he won the wrestling with all of them. He would take them down, but if they put him in a bad position, he’d out-scramble them. They’d be exhausted by the time he got to his feet, and he’d be back to his feet in seconds.”

Main card

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Prelims

L’udovit Klein vs Mason Jones (lightweight)

Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa (featherweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce (featherweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson (lightweight)

Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo (women’s flyweight)

Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Here’s an excerpt from our interview with Tom Aspinall last week:

“I’m nervous for every fight, there’s a lot at stake for every fight. That’s something that we have to be prepared to deal with as high-level athletes. This is the life I chose, I chose to put myself in these positions. If I didn’t want to do that, I’d be working in an office or a car garage, or doing something that doesn’t require any pressure.

“I have to embrace it and I enjoy it, so when I stop feeling like that, I’ll probably stop fighting and do something else that brings me those same kinds of feelings.”

