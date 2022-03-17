After a three-year wait, UFC London returns this weekend as a host of British fighters take to the Octagon at the O2 Arena.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic saw the 2020 edition of the event cancelled on short notice, and no card was held in 2021, but finally British fans and combatants have the chance to attend and take part in a UFC event on home soil once more.

Wigan’s Tom Aspinall headlines UFC London in a heavyweight clash with Alexander Volkov of Russia, whose participation this Saturday looked under threat due to the fallout from his nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

Also in action will be fan favourite Paddy Pimblett of Liverpool, Ipswich fighter Arnold Allen – who takes on New Zealand’s Dan Hooker in the co-main event – Liverpool’s Molly McCann, Scotland’s Paul Craig, Welshman Jack Shore and many more.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

UFC London takes place at the O2 Arena on Saturday 19 March.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 5pm GMT (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett (left) won his UFC debut via first-round knockout (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Main card

Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker (featherweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Kazula Vargas (lightweight)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Paul Craig (light heavyweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs Takashi Sato (welterweight)

Prelims

Jai Herbert vs Ilia Topuria (lightweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durden (flyweight)

Mike Grundy vs Makwan Amirkhani (featherweight)

Molly McCann vs Luana Carolina (women’s flyweight)

Jack Shore vs Timur Valiev (bantamweight)

Cory McKenna vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Liudvik Sholinian (bantamweight)

Odds

Volkov – 4/5; Aspinall – 20/21.

Allen – 20/21; Hooker – 4/5.

Pimblett – 1/4; Vargas – 11/4.

Via Betway.