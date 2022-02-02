UFC London Fight Night presale tickets are instantly listed for resale

UFC London tickets are already up for resale, with some listed at a cost of more than £1,000.

While the general sale takes place on Friday, pre-sale tickets for the 19 March Fight Night were up for grabs on Wednesday – with more set to become available on Thursday.

Shortly after Wednesday’s sale began, tickets for the card at the O2 Arena were already available on StubHub.

While the cheapest tickets from official UFC London vendors cost £50, StubHub’s cheapest available seats at the time of writing are listed at £318, with the most expensive at £1,177.

The event is set to feature a number of British fighters, with Manchester heavyweight Tom Aspinall headlining against veteran Alexander Volkov, while fan favourite Paddy Pimblett of Liverpool is also in action – alongside Molly McCann, Arnold Allen, Jack Shore and others.

UFC London tickets will go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday 4 February, with AXS and Ticketmaster named by the UFC as official ticket providers.

Fight Club and O2 priority members could purchase tickets from Wednesday, while UFC newsletter subscribers are able to access tickets on Thursday at 10am GMT.

The same applies to fans who register their interest via UFC.com/London; the UFC is advising fans to do this as soon as possible.