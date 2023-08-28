Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ciryl Gane takes on Sergey Spivak in the main event of UFC Paris this weekend, as the mixed martial arts promotion visits France for the second time.

Twelve months ago, Gane beat Tai Tuivasa as the pair headlined the first ever UFC Paris event, but the Frenchman went on to lose to Jon Jones in March with the heavyweight title on the line.

Gane was submitted by Jones in the first round to go 0-2 in fights for the undisputed title, having lost to Francis Ngannou in early 2022. Now the former interim champion looks to bounce back as he faces Moldovan Spivak, who is on a streak of three stoppage wins.

In the co-main event, former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas moves up to flyweight to take on home fighter Manon Fiorot.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC Paris?

UFC Paris takes place at the Accor Arena on Saturday 2 September.

The prelims are set to begin at 5pm BST (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help: Get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Odds

Gane – 4/7

Spivak – 7/5

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Rose Namajunas lost the strawweight belt for the second time in her last fight (Getty Images)

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak (heavyweight)

Manon Fiorot vs Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Thiago Moises (lightweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs Bogdan Guskov (light-heavyweight)

William Gomis vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Yannis Ghemmouri vs Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)

Prelims

Morgan Charriere vs Manolo Zecchini (featherweight)

Taylor Lapilus vs Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)

Zarah Fairn vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti (women’s bantamweight)

Nora Cornolle vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s bantamweight)

Ange Loosa vs Rhys McKee (welterweight)

Farid Basharat vs Kleydson Rodrigues (bantamweight)