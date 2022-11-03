Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a clash between women’s strawweight contenders.

Marina Rodriguez puts her No 3 ranking on the line as she takes on seventh-ranked Amanda Lemos, with the winner of the fight potentially next in line for a title shot.

Next week, Carla Esparza defends the gold against former champion Zhang Weili, and the victor of this Saturday’s main event will be watching that title bout closely.

But will it be American Rodriguez (16-1-2) or Brazil’s Lemos (12-2-1)? Rodriguez enters the UFC’s Apex institute this weekend on the back of four straight wins, while Lemos has won six of her last seven contests.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday 5 November.

The prelims will start at 8pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

UFC women’s strawweight contender Amanda Lemos (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Rodriguez – 4/9

Lemos – 7/4

Via Betway.

Full card

Main card

Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos (women’s strawweight)

Neil Magny vs Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Chase Sherman vs Josh Parisian (heavyweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Nate Maness (flyweight)

Grant Dawson vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

Prelims

Darrick Minner vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (featherweight)

Miranda Maverick vs Shanna Young (women’s flyweight)

Mario Bautista vs Benito Lopez (bantamweight)

Polyana Viana vs Jinh Yu Frey (women’s strawweight)

Liudvik Sholinian vs Johnny Munoz (bantamweight)

Carlos Candelario vs Jake Hadley (flyweight)

Tamires Vidal vs Ramona Pascual (women’s bantamweight)