UFC schedule 2025: Every fight left this year
Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has scheduled for 2025 so far
Another year of UFC action has crossed its midway point, with numerous high-stakes fights in the books – and others lined up.
The year kicked off with Islam Makhachev breaking the record for successful lightweight title defences, as he swiftly submitted Renato Moicano, a late-notice replacement for Arman Tsarukyan. Since then, Makhachev has given up the belt with the aim of challenging for welterweight gold, and it’s Jack Della Maddalena who possesses that welterweight title, having put on a striking clinic to dethrone Belal Muhammad.
Two other champions have vacated their belts this year, too: Ilia Topuria gave up the featherweight strap before winning the lightweight title vacated by Mackhachev, courtesy of a first-round knockout of divisional great Charles Oliveira; and Jon Jones finally retired from MMA, relinquishing the heavyweight title in the process, allowing interim champion Tom Aspinall to finally be elevated.
Elsewhere, Merab Dvalishvili has continued his dominance as bantamweight champion, with a tremendous, rallying performance required to see off Umar Nurmagomedov, before he submitted recent rival Sean O’Malley in their rematch. Similarly, by notching a second win over Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis extended his run atop the middleweight division, but that run ended with Khamzat Chimaev dominating Du Plessis in August.
Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja remains immovable as flyweight king, featherweight great Alexander Volkanovski regained his title after Topuria left the division, but another Alex saw his reign end at last: light-heavyweight star Pereira lost his belt to Magomed Ankalaev via decision. Now, a rematch looms.
And there are plenty more intriguing fights to come in 2025. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for this year, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion; all main events and title fights are five rounds):
Saturday 4 October – UFC 320 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
Main card
Magomed Ankalaev (C) vs Alex Pereira 2 (light-heavyweight title)
Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight title)
Jiri Prochazka vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light-heavyweight)
Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal (featherweight)
Abus Magomedov vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)
Prelims
Ateba Gautier vs Ozzy Diaz (middleweight)
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)
Chris Gutierrez vs Farid Basharat (bantamweight)
Daniel Santos vs Joo Sang Yoo (featherweight)
Early prelims
Macy Chiasson vs Yana Santos (women’s bantamweight)
Patchy Mix vs Jakub Wiklacz (bantamweight)
Punahele Soriano vs Nikolay Veretennikov (welterweight)
Ramiz Brahimaj vs Austin Vanderford (welterweight)
Veronica Hardy vs Brogan Walker (women’s flyweight)
Saturday 11 October – UFC Fight Night – Farmasi Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Main card
Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Montel Jackson (bantamweight)
Gabriel Bonfim vs Randy Brown (welterweight)
Jhonata Diniz vs Mario Pinto (heavyweight)
Vicente Luque vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)
Prelims
Ricardo Ramos vs Kaan Ofli (featherweight)
Jafel Filho vs Clayton Carpenter (flyweight)
Lucas Almeida vs Michael Aswell (featherweight)
Vitor Petrino vs Thomas Petersen (heavyweight)
Bia Mesquita vs Irina Alekseeva (women’s bantamweight)
Lucas Rocha vs Stewart Nicoll (flyweight)
Valter Walker vs Mohammed Usman (heavyweight)
Julia Polastri vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 18 October – UFC Fight Night – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada
Main card
Reinier de Ridder vs Brendan Allen (middleweight)
Kevin Holland vs Mike Malott (welterweight)
Marlon Vera vs Aiemann Zahabi (bantamweight)
Manon Fiorot vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)
Cody Gibson vs Aoriqileng (bantamweight)
Kyle Nelson vs Matt Frevola (lightweight)
Prelims
Charles Jourdain vs Davey Grant (bantamweight)
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trocoli (middleweight)
Bruno Silva vs Hyunsung Park (flyweight)
Danny Barlow vs Djorden Santos (middleweight)
Kyle Prepolec vs Drew Dober (lightweight)
Stephanie Luciano vs Ravena Oliveira (women’s strawweight)
Azamat Bekoev vs Yousri Belgaroui (middleweight)
Melissa Croden vs Tainara Lisboa (women’s bantamweight)
Saturday 25 October – UFC 321 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Main card
Tom Aspinall (C) vs Ciryl Gane (heavyweight title)
Virna Jandiroba vs Mackenzie Dern 2 (vacant women’s strawweight title)
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Mario Bautista (bantamweight)
Alexander Volkov vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)
Aleksandar Rakic vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Ikram Aliskerov vs Junyong Park (middleweight)
Abdul-Kareem Al-Sewady vs Matheus Camilo (lightweight)
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Chris Barnett (heavyweight)
Azat Maksum vs Mitch Raposo (flyweight)
Jaqueline Amorim vs Mizuki (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 1 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
Steve Garcia vs David Onama (featherweight)
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Ante Delija (heavyweight)
Donte Johnson vs Nick Klein (middleweight)
Isaac Dulgarian vs Yadier del Valle (featherweight)
Saturday 15 November – UFC 322 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, US
Jack Della Maddalena (C) vs Islam Makhachev (welterweight title)
Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Zhang Weili (women’s flyweight title)
Leon Edwards vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)
Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric McConico (middleweight)
Roman Kopylov vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)
Bo Nickal vs Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)
Erin Blanchfield vs Tracy Cortez (women’s flyweight)
Kyle Daukaus vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)
Angela Hill vs Fatima Kline (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 22 November – UFC Fight Night – ABHA Arena, Doha, Qatar
TBA vs TBA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments