Bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen will meet in the main event of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night.

Vera is on a four-fight win streak, with two of those victories having come as knockouts of former world champions. Last time out, “Chito” stopped Dominick Cruz with a brutal head kick, and in 2021 he knocked out Frankie Edgar with a well-timed front kick. Meanwhile, Sandhagen secured a TKO of Song Yadong in September to snap a two-fight losing streak, though both of those defeats were narrow decisions against former champions Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw.

The winner of Saturday’s main event may be next in line for a title shot, after Aljamain Sterling defends the belt against Henry Cejudo this spring.

In the co-main event, former champion Holly Holm takes on Yana Santos in a women’s bantamweight clash.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 25 March, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Bantamweight UFC contender Cory Sandhagen in action against Raphael Assuncao (Getty Images)

Vera – 13/10

Sandhagen – 5/8

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight)

Holly Holm vs Yana Santos (women’s bantamweight)

Alex Caceres vs Nate Landwehr (featherweight)

Andrea Lee vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Albert Duraev (middleweight)

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm (Getty Images)

Prelims

Alex Perez vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Daniel Pineda vs Tucker Lutz (featherweight)

Steven Peterson vs Lucas Alexander (featherweight)

Trevin Giles vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

CJ Vergara vs Daniel Da Silva (flyweight)

Manuel Torres vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Victor Altamirano vs Vinicius Salvador (flyweight)

Hailey Cowan vs Tamires Vidal (women’s bantamweight)