Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen time: When does UFC Fight Night start in UK and US?

All you need to know about this weekend’s fights

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 20 March 2023 13:40
Comments
UFC 286: Leon Edwards wants to defend title in Birmingham

A new bantamweight title challenger could be crowned this weekend, as Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen meet in a UFC Fight Night main event.

Vera is looking to make it five wins in a row, with the highlights of his current streak having come against former champions Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar. Both Americans were ahead on the scorecards against Vera, before the Ecuadoran knocked out each man in impressive fashion.

Meanwhile, American Sandhagen has twice come up short against ex-champions in recent times, losing agonising decisions to Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw before bouncing back with a TKO of Song Yadong in August.

In the co-main event, former champion Holly Holm takes on Yana Santos in a women’s bantamweight clash.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 25 March, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera

(Getty Images)

Vera – 13/10

Sandhagen – 5/8

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight)

Holly Holm vs Yana Santos (women’s bantamweight)

Alex Caceres vs Nate Landwehr (featherweight)

Andrea Lee vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Albert Duraev (middleweight)

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm

(Getty Images)

Prelims

Alex Perez vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Daniel Pineda vs Tucker Lutz (featherweight)

Steven Peterson vs Lucas Alexander (featherweight)

Trevin Giles vs Preston Parsons (welterweight)

CJ Vergara vs Daniel Da Silva (flyweight)

Manuel Torres vs Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Victor Altamirano vs Vinicius Salvador (flyweight)

Hailey Cowan vs Tamires Vidal (women’s bantamweight)

