Sporting organisations meet with UK government over calming social tensions

The UK government has met with sports governing bodies to discuss the potential for ongoing civil unrest to impact sport across the country.

Rising social tensions has seen over 400 people arrested and 140 charged in the most significant UK riots since August 2011.

Anti-immigration sentiment and online misinformation spread by far-right supporters has triggered many local businesses to shut early after violent scenes and looting across cities including Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester.

Thousands joined peaceful counter protests across the country on Wednesday after plans for more far right gatherings emerged online.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport held an emergency call with key sporting bodies in an attempt to ascertain how sport will be impacted by the extra strain on police who continue to deal with issues on the streets.

The Premier League, English Football League (EFL), Rugby Football Union (RFU) and Rugby Football League (RFL) were among attendees ahead of an extremely busy period for the UK’s sporting calendar.

The EFL begins on Friday, while Wembley Stadium will play host to local rivals Manchester City and Manchester United in the Community Shield on Saturday, ahead of the Premier League’s return on August 16th.

As reported by The Guardian , discussions reiterated that sport should be expected to go ahead as normal. Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, has pushed governing bodies and clubs to promote tolerance and safety for all spectators who attend live events.

The FA, Premier League and EFL have not responded at the time of writing, while the RFU criticised "all acts of racism and violence" and said sport is "about uniting communities".

"For our clubs, we encourage you to put your arms around your respective communities and keep yourselves and your neighbours safe.”