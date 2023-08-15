Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins dies aged 28

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 28-year-old American football star Alex Collins, who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, has died in a motorcycle crash in South Florida, authorities said on Tuesday.

The former National Football League (NFL) running back was riding a motorcycle that crashed into an SUV on Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Collins began his career in college football with the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2013 to 2015, going on to play in the NFL with two stints at Seattle either side of a season and a half at Baltimore. In January this year he signed for the Memphis Showboats in the south division of the United States Football League.

The SUV involved in Sunday’s crash was making a left turn when Collins’ motorcycle hit its rear passenger side, the police statement said. The impact caused Collins to go through a window of the SUV and come to rest inside the vehicle.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

The news of his death was announced on Monday night by the Seahawks alongside a statement from Collins’ family, while the Ravens and the NFL authorities have also reacted to his death.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” Collins’ family said in a statement.

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.

“We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief. We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available,” the family said.

“The Seahawks family along with the 12s are so saddened to hear of Alex’s passing,” Seahawks executive VP and general manager John Schneider said.

“Alex’s infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed. Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field. He was one of the most productive runners in SEC history.

“We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person,” the Arkansas Razorbacks football account posted on social media.

“His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement.

“I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered.

“He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.”

Among his career accolades, Collins led the Ravens for rushing yards in the 2017 season. He also became a fan favourite in Seattle for his signature Irish dance touchdown celebration.