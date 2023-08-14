Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spain face Sweden in the first Women’s World Cup semi-final on Tuesday as both nations go in search of their first tournament crown.

Sweden produced their best performance of the World Cup to defeat Japan 2-1 in the quarter-finals, knocking out the team of the tournament with a display of high-tempo pressing while continuing to take their chances at set-pieces.

Centre-back Amanda Ilestedt is Sweden’s top-scorer with four goals so far, with the defender in the race for the World Cup golden boot.

Spain required Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time goal to defeat Netherlands and have navigated a player mutiny under head coach Jorge Vilda to reach their first ever World Cup semi-final.

The winner will play either England or Australia in Sunday’s World Cup final. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

Full knockout stage TV schedule

Friday 11 August

QF1: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (after extra time)

QF2: Japan 1-2 Sweden

Saturday 12 August

QF3: Australia 0-0 France - Australia win on penalties

QF4: England 2-1 Colombia

Tuesday 15 August

SF1: Spain vs Sweden (09:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Wednesday 16 August

SF2: Australia vs England (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Saturday 19 August

3rd place play-off: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)

Sunday 20 August

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)

Last-16 results

Saturday 5 August

Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1

Sunday 6 August

Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One

Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Monday 7 August

Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties (08:30, Brisbane) - BBC One

Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC One

Tuesday 8 August

Match 56: Colombia 1-0 Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Match 55: France 4-0 Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - BBC One

Group Stage results

(All kick-off times BST )

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Saturday 22 July

Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC Two

Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV 1

Group D: Denmark 1-0 China (13:00, Perth) - BBC Two

Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC One

Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy 1-0 Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV 1

Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia 2-0 Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC 2

Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV 1

Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC Two

Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV 1

Thursday 27 July

Group E: USA 1-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One

Group E: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV 1

Group B: Australia 2-3 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina 2-2 South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group D: England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC One

Group D: China 1-0 Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden 5-0 Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group F: France 2-1 Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC One

Group F: Panama 0-1 Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV 4

Sunday 30 July

Group H: Korea Republic 0-1 Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC Two

Group A: Norway 6-0 Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC iPlayer

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC Two

Group H: Germany 1-2 Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV 1

Monday 31 July

Group C: Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV 4

Group C: Japan 4-0 Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV 1

Group B: Ireland 0-0 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC iPlayer

Group B: Canada 0-4 Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV 4

Group E: Portugal 0-0 USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV 1

Group D: Haiti 0-2 Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV 4

Group D: China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Wednesday 2 August

Group G: South Africa 3-2 Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group G: Argentina 0-2 Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC iPlayer

Group F: Jamaica 0-0 Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Group F: Panama 3-6 France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 4

Thursday 3 August

Group H: Korea Republic 1-1 Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two

Group H: Morocco 1-0 Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC iPlayer

Match venues

Australia

Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)

Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)

Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)

Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)

Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)

Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)

New Zealand

Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)

Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)

Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)

Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)