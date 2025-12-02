Missouri sports betting has been officially launched, and just in time for bettors to claim BetMGM’s Missouri bonus code offer by betting on the Missouri Tigers vs Notre Dame.

The BetMGM Missouri bonus code, INDEPENBET, gives bettors up to $1,500 back in equalising bonus bets if their first bet loses from a minimum deposit of $10.

The BetMGM Missouri promo is available to new customers over 21 who are physically located in Missouri.

Below, we will run you through how to claim one of the best Missouri Sportsbook promos, its key terms, strengths and weaknesses, and a preview of the Missouri Tigers vs Notre Dame game.

Missouri Tigers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Preview

The 8-0 Missouri Tigers hit the road for only the second time this season when they face Notre Dame in Tuesday's ACC/SEC Challenge matchup, with Missouri sportsbooks making Mizzou favorites to remain undefeated.

The Tigers are coming off an impressive 86-59 victory over Cleveland State on Friday, racing out to a 23-0 lead before the Vikings even got on the scoreboard.

Despite their perfect record, Missouri has faced just one power conference opponent so far and will encounter a much sterner test against a Fighting Irish team that's 5-3 overall and 4-0 at home this season.

Mizzou holds a 7-2 advantage in the all-time series heading into Tuesday's clash in Indiana.

BetMGM Missouri Promo Facts

BetMGM Missouri Promo Facts Offer : Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first fixed-odds wager loses.

: Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first fixed-odds wager loses. Promo code : INDEPENBET

: INDEPENBET Minimum deposit : $10.

: $10. Minimum odds : Typically -200 or longer.

: Typically -200 or longer. Eligible bet : First fixed-odds wager only.

: First fixed-odds wager only. Bonus expiration : 7 days.

: 7 days. Eligibility: New users, 21+, physically located in Missouri.

How the BetMGM Missouri Promo Works

Below is a breakdown of every step required to claim the BetMGM Missouri bonus code offer ahead of the Mizzou vs Notre Dame game.

Step 1: Visit the BetMGM Missouri Sportsbook using the links provided.

Step 2: Create a new account with the required personal details.

Step 3: Enter the BetMGM Missouri promo code INDEPENBET during registration.

Step 4: Deposit at least $10.

Step 5: Place your first fixed-odds wager on any market. Mizzou vs Notre Dame moneyline, handicap, totals, or player props all qualify.

Step 6: If your first bet loses, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in bonus bets (up to $1,500).

Step 7: Bonus bets must be used within 7 days and return winnings only.

Pros & Cons of BetMGM Bonus

Pros Cons One of the highest-value launch bonuses in Missouri No bonus awarded if the first bet wins Protection on your very first wager Bonus bets expire after 7 days Ideal for NHL, NFL, NBA and college sports bettors Backed by MGM Resorts’ trusted nationwide brand

BetMGM Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions

New users only; must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri.

Promo code INDEPENBET required.

required. Minimum $10 deposit required.

First bet must be a fixed-odds wager.

Qualifying wager must meet minimum odds (typically -200 or longer).

If the bet wins, no bonus is paid.

If the bet loses, bonus bets equal to the stake (up to $1,500) are issued.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; winnings only.

Bonus bets expire after 7 days.

One account per person; duplicate accounts prohibited.

BetMGM may restrict or exclude users at its discretion.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you plan on participating in BetMGM’s bonus offer and betting on college basketball, then you must exercise responsible gambling practices.

Gambling can be highly addictive, so not wagering more than you can comfortably afford is crucial to staying in control and not chasing losses.

All of the licensed sportsbooks im Missouri will have responsible gambling tools like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions will all be readily available.

Outside of the sportsbooks, there are both state and national resources where you can seek free and confidential advice: