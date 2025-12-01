Sports betting has gone live in Missouri and to mark the occasion, Caesars are offering new customers $150 in bonus bets when they sign up on launch day and use the promo code INDYMO.

Caesars opened for business in Missouri on December 1 and those using the special Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code can secure a large haul of bonus bets, all for as little as $5.

Sign up, make a first deposit of at least $5 and then place a qualifying wager of $5 or more to be in line for the bonus bets. If your qualifying wager wins, Caesars will credit bettors with $150 in bonus bets, which are credited as 5 x $25 bonus bets.

It’s one of the most straightforward Missouri sportsbook promos available on launch day.

Read on to get more details on the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo and to see what we think of what one of the biggest names in gambling has brought to Missouri sports betting.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Explained

The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code INDYMO rewards gives new bettors $150 in bonus bets, so long as they meet the qualifying criteria.

Bettors must sign up with the promo code INDYMO, which is automatically entered in the relevant field when using one of the links in this article.

After completing the registration process, users must deposit a minimum of $5 and then wager $5 or more on a selection with odds of -500 or shorter.

Should the qualifying wager win, Caesars will give bettors $150 in bonus bets, which are valid for 30 days.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code: Key Terms and Conditions

Must be physically located in Missouri

Bettors must be 21 +

Must use the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code INDYMO

First wager must be placed within 30 days to qualify for the promo

Bettors must deposit minimum $5

Minimum stake of $5 at odds of -500 or shorter for qualifying wager

Bonus bets will only be granted if the qualifying wager wins.

Bonus bets are split into six $25 tokens and each bonus bet must be used in full on one wager

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, will expire after 30 days of being credited and if successful, will be credited as winnings only

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Offer: Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Small deposit and qualifying wager required to unlock substantial bonus Must win your first wager to secure $150 bonus bets 30 days to use bonus bets Bets placed at retail locations won’t qualify Bonus bets can be used on all major sports and markets Boosts cannot be applied to the qualifying wager

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code: Step By Step Guide

Step 1 : Visit Caesars Sportsbook via the link on this page

: Visit Caesars Sportsbook via the link on this page Step 2 : Select “Register” and enter your personal details

: Select “Register” and enter your personal details Step 3 : Check the Caesars Sportsbook promo code Missouri INDYMO is entered in the relevant fields

: Check the Caesars Sportsbook promo code Missouri is entered in the relevant fields Step 4 : Deposit $5 or more

: Deposit $5 or more Step 5 : Place your first wager of $5 or more

: Place your first wager of $5 or more Step 6: If the qualifying wager wins, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code: Why Claim It?

The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer only requires $5 deposit and a qualifying bet, making it one of the best sportsbook promos on the market for customers with smaller budgets.

Should you secure the bonus bets, there are plenty of state teams to consider backing with the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues and Missouri Tigers, both basketball and football, among the teams competing in December.

The process to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo is straightforward, although unlike other sportsbooks, you do have to win your first bet to secure the full complement of bonus bets.

Expected Ongoing Caesars Sportsbook Promos in Missouri

Now Caesars Sportsbook has gone live, Missouri users can enjoy a host of additional promotions to keep things interesting.

Boosts are a recurring theme at Caesars, which offers a range of Daily Super Boosts for various events, while profit boost tokens can be unlocked as part ofthe rewards program.

Caesars Sportsbook also offers parlay insurance and bonus bet reloads to its bettors. Parlay insurance is a nice way for users to earn their stake back from a losing parlay. If the bettors' parlay of four or more legs loses by exactly one leg, then they will receive their stake of up to $25 back as bet credits.

Caesars also have a standout refer-a-friend scheme, which is worth $50 per friend referred to the sportsbook.

Betting With Caesars Sportsbook in Missouri: What to Expect

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the highest-rated sports betting platforms and offers a polished user experience on its website and an intuitive mobile app. Caesars’ odds are usually competitive across all the major leagues and they offer a live streaming function for selected sports to allow for an all-encompassing entertainment experience.

They also have a rewards scheme that extends beyond bonus bets and odds boosts; their integrated Caesars Rewards system allows credits accrued on the sportsbook to be converted into rewards at Caesars venues and events across the US.

How Caesars Compares to Other Missouri Launch Offers

Brand Launch Offer Best For Watchouts DraftKings Bet $5 get $300 Bonus Bets Low stake value, day-one play 7-day expiry, stake not returned FanDuel Bet $5 get $300 Bonus Bets Value back in bonus bets Qualifying bet must win to access full promo Fanatics Deposit $50, Get up to $2K in FanCash Conversion to real-world rewards High initial deposit requirements Bet365 Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus Bets Flexibility in smaller wagers 7-day expiry, stake not returned BetMGM Sportsbook Up To $1,500 Back If You Lose In Bonus Bets High limit on stake returns Bet must lose to access

Missouri Launch-Week Betting

With action ongoing across the NFL, NBA, NHL and NCAAB, bettors can dive into the action from launch day. The Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues and Missouri Tigers will all be in action on launch week.

The St. Louis Blues host the Anaheim Ducks on launch day, December 1, at the Enterprise Center. Perfect timing for the NHL fans looking to place their first legal wager.

The Missouri Tigers face Notre Dame on Tuesday, December 2 in college basketball, before going to Kansas on December 7, which is the same day the Chiefs will be back at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

Remember that sports betting is a form of entertainment and not a way to earn money, and potential bettors should treat it as such. You should never gamble money you are not comfortable losing and should never chase your losses.

Setting limits, remaining in control and taking regular breaks is essential to keep a healthy balance and keep betting fun rather than letting it get out of control.

Any apps you choose to use will have tools that you can use to keep your betting manageable. These tools, such as deposit limits, self-exclusions and time-outs, will all be readily available on your account.

If you ever have any concerns about gambling, then there are both state and national resources where you can find free and confidential help:

FAQs: Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Is there a Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code? Yes. Use the promo code INDYMO when pre-registering. Missouri bettors who sign up from November 17, 2025, and deposit at least $5 can unlock $150 in Bonus Bets plus five 100% Profit Boosts once Caesars launches in the state.

How do I claim the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code bonus? Click one of the links on this page, create your account, and enter INDYMO during registration. Then deposit $5 or more and place your first real-money wager of at least $5. If it wins, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets.

Does my first bet need to win to receive the Bonus Bets? Yes. Only your first qualifying $5+ wager can trigger the $150 in Bonus Bets, and it must win. You also cannot use a Profit Boost on that first bet if you want to receive the bonus.

Is Caesars Sportsbook legal in Missouri? Yes. Caesars is fully licensed and became one of Missouri’s first legal sportsbooks when online betting launched on December 1. Bettors must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri to wager.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.