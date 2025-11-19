The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
US sports betting: Which states have legalized online sportsbooks?
38 states and Washington DC have legalized betting since the changes in legislation in 2018
Sports betting continues to grow in the USA and the market is said to be worth an estimated $18.5bn in 2025.
Missouri is the latest state to legalize it having passed a bill in November 2024, with sports betting set to be legal in the Show-Me state as of December 1, 2025.
While brick-and-mortar casinos and online casino gambling have been legal for decades, the legalization of sports betting is only a relatively recent phenomenon despite the US being home to three of the most popular sports leagues in the world in the form of the NFL, NBA and MLB.
The industry has seen vast growth since the Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association decision in 2018, with many states launching online sportsbooks alongside provision for in-person sports betting at retail locations.
And these domestic sports leagues have driven an increase in betting revenue from $400m in 2018 to $11bn in 2023, according to Statista.
As of November 2025, 38 states, along with Washington DC, have legalized sports betting in some form since 2018, though certain laws and regulations in different locations mean that some states do not offer either retail or online betting, while wagering on in-state collegiate games and players remains prohibited in many locations.
The table below provides a breakdown of the sports betting situation in each state, including when retail and online sports betting was legalized along with relevant notes.
State
Legal status
Launch date
Notes
Alabama
Not legal
N/A
Multiple bills to legalize sports betting have failed
Alaska
Not legal
N/A
No forward motion or vote on bill since March 2024
Arizona
Legal
September 9, 2021
Both retail and online sports betting are available
Arkansas
Legal
July 1, 2019/March 4, 2022
Retail launched 2019, online in March 2022
California
Not legal
N/A
Multiple bills have failed, with new sports betting bills enacted in 2025
Colorado
Legal
May 1, 2020
Colorado has 16 online sports books, which is the most in the country
Connecticut
Legal
October 19, 2021
Only three online sportsbooks are available
Delaware
Legal
July 5, 2018/December 26, 2023
First state outside of Nevada to legalize sports betting
Florida
Legal
November 1, 2021
sports betting re-launched on November 7, 2023 after legal issues
Georgia
Not legal
N/A
Multiple attempts to legalize sports betting have failed
Hawaii
Not legal
N/A
Multiple attempts to legalize sports betting have failed
Idaho
Not legal
N/A
No proposed sports betting legislation in Idaho as of 2025
Illinois
Legal
March 9/June 18, 2020
Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited
Indiana
Legal
September 1, 2019
Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited
Iowa
Legal
August 15, 2019
Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited
Kansas
Legal
September 1, 2022
Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited
Kentucky
Legal
September 7/ September 28, 2023
No restrictions on wagering on collegiate games or player props
Louisiana
Legal
January 28, 2022
Not all parishes within the state allow sports betting
Maine
Legal
November 3, 2023
Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited
Maryland
Legal
December 9, 2021/November 23, 2022
Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited
Massachusetts
Legal
January 31/March 10, 2023
Player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited
Michigan
Legal
March 2020/January 22, 2021
12 operators offer retail and online betting
Minnesota
Not legal
N/A
Legislation passed in August 2022, but no launch date set
Mississippi
Legal
August 1, 2018
Online sports betting is still prohibited
Missouri
Legal
1 December, 2025
State will offer sports betting through retail and online sportsbooks
Montana
Legal
March 2020
Sportsbooks are regulated through the state lottery
Nebraska
Legal
May 25, 2021
Only in-person betting is permitted
Nevada
Legal
2010
Online betting launched in Nevada eight years before any other state
New Hampshire
Legal
January 2020
Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited
New Jersey
Legal
June 14, 2018
Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited
New Mexico
Legal
2018
Sports betting limited to in-person wagering at tribal casinos
New York
Legal
July 2019/January 8, 2022
Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited
North Carolina
Legal
March 18, 2021
Online sports betting bill was signed into law on June 14, 2023
North Dakota
Legal
2021
Bettors can only place wagers at the state’s tribal casinos
Ohio
Legal
January 1, 2023
Both in-person and online betting permitted
Oklahoma
Not legal
N/A
Two bills aimed at legalizing sports betting stalled in the Senate
Oregon
Legal
August 2019
All bets on college games and collegiate athletes prohibited
Pennsylvania
Legal
2018
Both in-person and online betting permitted
Rhode Island
Legal
2018/September 4, 2019
Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited
South Carolina
Not legal
N/A
Gambling restricted solely to casino riverboats
South Dakota
Legal
September 9, 2021
Only in-person betting is permitted
Tennessee
Legal
November 1, 2021
Player prop bets in collegiate games are prohibited
Texas
Not legal
N/A
No movement expected until 2027 legislative session
Utah
Not legal
N/A
Constitution explicitly prohibits all forms of gambling
Vermont
Legal
January 2024
State only allows mobile sports betting
Virginia
Legal
January 2021
Bets on in-state college games and collegiate athletes prohibited
Washington
Legal
September 2021
All bets, whether in person or online, must occur on tribal lands
Washington D.C
Legal
May 2019
Sports wagering app and website is run by the DC Lottery
West Virginia
Legal
August 2018
Was fifth state to legalize sports gambling, both in-person and online
Wisconsin
Legal
Late 2021
Online sports betting is not yet legal, in-person limited to physical premises of tribal casinos
Wyoming
Legal
September 1 2021
Online only; state does not have any retail sportsbooks
