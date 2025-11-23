Caesars will be one of the first sportsbooks to go live in Missouri when sports betting becomes legal on 1 December and new customers can grab $150 in bonus bets and five profit boosts with their special Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code INDYMO.

Pre-registration for Caesars and all the soon-to-be-live Missouri betting apps opened on 17 November, meaning bettors can now download their app of choice, create an account and take advantage of any pre-registration offers before being allowed to wager on 1 December.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri has an exclusive pre-registration offer for its new users, who can grab $150 in bonus bets and five 100 per cent profit boosts with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INDYMO.

This is one of the simplest pre-registration Missouri sportsbook promos we’ve seen. Read on to find out how to claim the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo and our review of one of the most well-known operators in sports betting.

What Is Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Offer?

The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code INDYMO rewards early sign-ups between 17 and 30 November with a two-part bonus that goes live when wagering becomes available on 1 December.

The first part is five 100 per cent profit boosts that are unlocked with a first deposit of $5 or more and are valid on five separate stakes of up to $25. These are credited to your account, ready for use when Missouri sports betting goes live.

Once sports betting becomes legal in Missouri, bettors can then claim $150 in bonus bets. To unlock this, bettors must wager $5 or more at the sportsbook. If the qualifying wager wins, bettors will receive $150 in bonus bets.

It is important to note that only the first wager on the account counts towards the bonus bets, and the profit boosts cannot be used on that first wager to be eligible for the promo.

Key Terms & Conditions for the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Must be physically located in Missouri

Bettors must be 21 +

Must use the promo code INDYMO

New accounts must be registered between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30

First wager must be placed within 30 days to qualify for the promo

A minimum deposit of $5 is required

The minimum stake for the qualifying wager is $5

Bonus bets will only be granted if the qualifying wager wins.

Qualifying wagers and profit boost tokens must meet the minimum odds requirement of -10000

Bonus bets are split into six $25 tokens and each bonus bet must be used in full on one wager

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, will expire after 30 days of being credited and if successful, will be credited as winnings only

Maximum $2,500 available to win using Profit Boost

Pros & Cons of the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Offer

Pros Cons Two-part Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo offers a good variety of rewards Must win your first wager to secure $150 bonus bets A small deposit and a qualifying wager of $5 are required to unlock the Caesars Missouri offer compared to rivals Profit Boosts capped at $25 stakes and maximum win of $2,500 Profit boosts worth 100 per cent can help maximize value of bets Boosts cannot be applied to the qualifying wager

How to Claim the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Offer

Step 1 : Visit Caesars Sportsbook via the link on this page

: Visit Caesars Sportsbook via the link on this page Step 2 : Select “Register” and enter your personal details

: Select “Register” and enter your personal details Step 3 : Check the Caesars Sportsbook promo code Missouri INDYMO is entered in the relevant fields

: Check the Caesars Sportsbook promo code Missouri is entered in the relevant fields Step 4 : Deposit $5 or more before Nov. 30

: Deposit $5 or more before Nov. 30 Step 5 : Wait for Caesars to launch in Missouri officially

: Wait for Caesars to launch in Missouri officially Step 6 : Place your first wager of $5 or more (Caesars Missouri offer excludes profit boosts)

: Place your first wager of $5 or more (Caesars Missouri offer excludes profit boosts) Step 7 : If the qualifying wager wins, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets

: If the qualifying wager wins, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets Step 8: Activate your five 100% Profit Boost Tokens in the “My Promos” section

Why the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Is Worth Claiming

The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code pre-launch offer gives customers signing up early a valuable advantage before betting goes live in the Show-Me State.

There’s plenty of sporting action live, including the peak of the NFL regular season, bowl season in college football and a bounty of NBA, NHL and college basketball games.

Missouri bettors will have no shortage of high-profile games for using both the Bonus Bets and the 100% Profit Boosts with the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues and Missouri Tigers among the teams competing in December.

The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer only requires $5 deposit and a qualifying bet, making it one of the best sportsbook promos on the market for customers with smaller budgets.

The process to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo is straightforward, although unlike other sportsbooks, you do have to win your first bet to secure the full complement of bonus bets.

Expected Ongoing Caesars Sportsbook Promos in Missouri

Once Caesars Sportsbook launches, Missouri users can expect a host of additional promotions to keep things interesting.

The profit boosts are not just limited to the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo, as users can expect to receive continued boosts on the NFL, NCAA, NBA, NHL and several other exciting markets on the app.

Boosts are a recurring theme at Caesars, which offers a range of Daily Super Boosts for various events.

Caesars Sportsbook is expected also to offer parlay insurance and bonus bet reloads to its bettors. Parlay insurance is a nice way for users to earn their stake back from a losing parlay. If the bettors' parlay of four or more legs, loses by exactly one leg, then they will receive their stake of up to $25 back as bet credits.

They are also expected to have a standout refer-a-friend scheme, which could be worth $50 per friend referred to the sportsbook.

Betting With Caesars Sportsbook in Missouri: What to Expect

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the highest-rated sports betting platforms and offers a polished user experience on its website and an intuitive mobile app. Caesars’ odds are usually competitive across all the major leagues and they offer a live streaming function for selected sports to allow for an all-encompassing entertainment experience.

They also have a rewards scheme that extends beyond bonus bets and odds boosts; their integrated Caesars Rewards system allows credits accrued on the sportsbook to be converted into rewards at Caesars venues and events across the US.

How Caesars Compares to Other Missouri Launch Offers

Brand Launch Offer Best For Watchouts DraftKings Bet $5 get $300 Bonus Bets Low stake value, day-one play 7-day expiry, stake not returned FanDuel Bet $5 get $400 Bonus Bets Value back in bonus bets Qualifying bet must win to access full promo Fanatics Deposit $50, Get up to $3K in FanCash Conversion to real-world rewards High initial deposit requirements Bet365 Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus Bets Flexibility in smaller wagers 7-day expiry, stake not returned BetMGM Sportsbook Up To $1,500 Back If You Lose In Bonus Bets High limit on stake returns Bet must lose to access

Missouri Launch-Week Betting

With action ongoing across the NFL, NBA, NHL and NCAAB, bettors will be able to dive straight into a number of exciting fixtures as soon as betting goes live on December 1. The Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues and Missouri Tigers will all be in action on launch week.

The St. Louis Blues will host the Anaheim Ducks on launch day, December 1, at the Enterprise Center. Perfect timing for the NHL fans looking to place their first legal wager.

The Missouri Tigers face Notre Dame on Tuesday, December 2 in college basketball, and the Chiefs will be back at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Houston Texans on December 7.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

It is important to remember that sports betting is a form of entertainment and not a way to earn money, and potential bettors should treat it as such. You should never gamble money you are not comfortable losing and should never chase your losses.

Setting limits, remaining in control and taking regular breaks is essential to keep a healthy balance and keep betting fun rather than letting it get out of control.

Any apps you choose to use will have tools that you can use to keep your betting manageable. These tools, such as deposit limits, self-exclusions and time-outs, will all be readily available on your account.

If you ever have any concerns about gambling, then there are both state and national resources where you can find free and confidential help:

FAQs: Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Q Is there a Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code? Yes. The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code INDYMO is required for users to claim the pre-launch offer. When bettors pre-register starting November 17, 2025, and deposit at least $5, they can unlock $150 in Bonus Bets plus five 100% Profit Boosts when the sportsbook officially launches in Missouri. Q When does the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer become available? Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo offer becomes available on November 17, 2025, the start of Caesars Sportsbook’s Missouri pre-registration period. Users must sign up by November 30 to qualify. Q How do I claim the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code bonus? To claim the offer, clink a link on this page and create a Caesars account, entering the promo code INDYMO if neccessary. Next deposit $5 or more, and wait for the platform to go live in Missouri. Once live, place your first $5+ bet. If it wins, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets. The profit boosts are credited no matter the result of the first bet. Q Does my first bet need to win to receive the Bonus Bets? Yes. Your first $5 bet must win for you to unlock the $150 in Bonus Bets. Only that first wager qualifies, and it cannot be placed using a Profit Boost if you want the Bonus Bets. Q Are the Profit Boosts part of the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code? Yes. Pre-registering with Caesars Sportsbook also earns you five 100 per cent Profit Boost Tokens, each eligible on bets up to $25. These can be activated through the “My Promos” section once betting is live.