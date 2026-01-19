Deandre Ayton outshines LeBron James and Luka Doncic to make LA Lakers history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deandre Ayton delivered a performance for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night that etched his name into the franchise's illustrious history, joining an exclusive club of just two other players to achieve a rare statistical feat.

The display demonstrated precisely what the Lakers had hoped for when they signed the former number one draft pick last summer.

Ayton scored 25 points on a perfect 10-for-10 shooting from the field, alongside grabbing 13 rebounds, as the Lakers secured a 110-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

This dominant display in the paint marked only the Lakers' second win in their last seven games, highlighting the significance of his contribution.

Before Sunday, only Wilt Chamberlain (March 11, 1969) and Mitch Kupchak (Nov. 20, 1981) had managed to make at least 10 shots without a miss and secure at least 10 rebounds in a Lakers uniform. Ayton now stands as the 34th player in NBA history to achieve this specific double-double.

Reflecting on his achievement, Ayton expressed gratitude towards his teammates.

open image in gallery LeBron James was outshone by Ayton in Sunday’s game ( AP )

"That’s pretty cool," he said. "I definitely give it up to my teammates. They find me in the easiest spots ever. That’s things that I never thought I would even be a part of. I’m definitely honoured and appreciative, but I love this game, so hopefully I get more of those."

His offensive efficiency was remarkable, with none of his 10 successful shots coming from further than eight feet.

Ayton consistently converted lob passes in the paint, fulfilling a crucial role the Lakers require from their centre, particularly when stars like Luka Doncic or LeBron James draw defensive attention.

Beyond his scoring, Ayton also contributed a block and maintained a clean sheet with no turnovers across nearly 33 minutes of play, showcasing solid interior defence.

Doncic, often seeking capable targets for his lob passes, praised Ayton's engagement.

"When he plays like this, focused on both ends, it helps us a lot. Helps us win games," Doncic stated. "He’s a very important guy for us. Very important on both ends of the floor. We’ve got to look for him more, and if he plays like this, we have a better chance to win."

Lakers coach JJ Redick has consistently emphasised the importance of integrating Ayton into the offensive scheme, and his team delivered on Sunday.

Redick commented on the often unrewarded work of big men: "As a big (man) in particular, you’re involved in a lot of plays where you don’t touch the ball... A big is typically screening a lot, rolling, so you’re doing a lot and you don’t always get rewarded. So I think it’s important that we continue to look for him."

This standout performance follows a period of inconsistency for Ayton, who missed the Lakers' previous loss to Portland due to a sore knee and had registered single-digit scores in three January games.

open image in gallery Luka Doncic hailed Ayton after his brilliant performance ( Getty Images )

His 25 points against the Raptors marked his second-highest tally in a Lakers uniform, surpassed only by a 29-point effort against San Antonio in November.

The opportunity for Ayton to dominate was amplified by the Raptors' undersized lineup, playing without an injured Jakob Poeltl.

Collin Murray-Boyles, a 6-foot-7 forward, often filled the centre position for a team lacking height. Ayton capitalised on this advantage, leading the Lakers (25-16) to a vital win before embarking on a challenging eight-game road trip.

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura underscored the difficulty of Ayton's role: "It’s hard what he’s doing, especially (when) he’s not getting many touches like he used to do... I think he’s doing a good job on those easy shots, especially when Luka and LeBron get a lot of attention and he gets to those spaces and gets easy shots. He’s got to keep doing that for us."