College football player Devin Willock dies in Georgia car crash

Georgia Bulldogs college football player Devin Willock has been killed in a car crash in Athens, east of Atlanta.

The University of Georgia athletics department said a member of staff also died after the collision in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Willock, 20, was sitting in a passenger’s seat in a Ford Expedition when the crash took place on Barnett Shoals Road.

When police arrived at the scene at around 2.45am, Mr Willock had died, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The driver was Georgia football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, who died after she was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Police added that a man, 21, and a woman, 26, were severely injured in the incident but are in stable condition. They’re also part of the football programme at the school, according to the University of Georgia Athletics department.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel,” the school said in a statement. “Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief,” they added. “We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Police didn’t state if there was another vehicle involved in the crash.

