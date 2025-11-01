Dodgers fan who ran onto field brandishing Stars and Stripes loudly booed in Toronto

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A clothed streaker, wearing an LA Dodgers-blue polo shirt and waving an American flag, invaded the field Friday during Game 6 of the World Series in Toronto against the Blue Jays, much to the displeasure of the crowd.

The interruption happened in the bottom of the sixth inning and didn’t last long as a security guard quickly ripped the flag out of the man’s hands and another staffer helped take him to the ground at Rogers Centre.

Fans booed the man as police escorted him off the field following his stunt.

The Dodgers beat the Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 6 to force a Game 7, dashing Toronto fans’ hopes of clinching their first title in 32 years on the night.

The incident came against the background of ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Canada, which have deepened amid trade disputes and political friction. The U.S. imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports, renewing economic grievances.

open image in gallery A man waving an American flag took the field Friday in Toronto during Game 6 of the World Series ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada might be better off as the 51st state of the United States, which he has invoked in the context of trade and perceived U.S. deficits, prompting strong rebukes from Canadian officials and anger from members of the public.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Saturday that he apologized to Trump for an ad criticizing U.S. tariffs that featured Ronald Reagan, addressing Trump’s earlier claim that Canada had apologized. The ad was released by Ontario premier Doug Ford and featured excerpts from a speech in which Reagan – still a hero to many U.S. Republicans – set out why he opposed tariffs and supported free trade.

open image in gallery Security guards quickly intercepted the fan on the field, tackling him to the ground ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The stadium booed the man as police escorted him off the field ( Getty Images )

“I have a very good relationship [with Carney]. I like him a lot, but what they did was wrong. He was very nice. He apologized for what they did with the commercial,” Trump told reporters earlier on Air Force One.

“It was a false commercial. It was the exact opposite – Ronald Reagan loved tariffs,” he added.

Ford himself said the ad, which had been broadcast in the United States, had done its job by the time it was withdrawn. He said: “We achieved our goal. They’re talking about it in the U.S., and they weren’t talking about it before I put the ad on. I’m glad that Ronald Reagan was a free trader.”

In February, Canadian fans booed the U.S. national anthem at NHL and NBA games in cities like Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa, while applauding "O Canada."

The World Series will be decided in Game 7 on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST in Toronto.