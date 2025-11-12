With the launch of legal sports betting in Missouri confirmed for December 1, online sportsbooks are racing to secure new customers with a raft of welcome offers, and DraftKings are one of the first licensed sportsbooks to run a Missouri sports betting launch bonus.

The DraftKings Missouri promo offers new customers $300 in bonus bets when they deposit and wager $5 on a qualifying bet, and the pre-registration opens November 17 ahead of the launch at the start of December.

There is no promo code needed for the Missouri Draftkings pre-registration bonus, and the offer is only open to new customers aged 21 or over. In addition, all users must be physically located in Missouri in order to wager.

With the launch of sports betting now imminent in Missouri, we’ve decided to compile a guide to the DraftKings promo, helping prospective users with information on the Missouri pre-register process, key terms and rules for this bet $5 get $300 Missouri offer and additional detail on gambling in Missouri.

DraftKings Missouri offer facts

Key T&Cs Bonus consists of $300 in bonus bets (typically 12x $25 bets).

The qualifying bet must be $5 and bettors must make first wager on or after December 1.

Bonus bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

Stake is not returned as part of payout. Only winnings are returned.

Pre-registration opens on November 17, 2025.

Offer end date is January 4, 2026 at 11:59pm ET.

Offer open to new customers, aged 21+, who are physically located in Missouri.

There is no code required for the offer.

Note: Pre-launch signup redeemers are excluded from this offer.

How to claim the DraftKings MO promo

The two sections below provide full details on how to claim the Draftkings Missouri bonus. The claiming process comes in two parts: one before the launch – from November 17 – and one on or after launch day on 1 December.

Before Launch (Pre-Register from Nov 17)

Step 1: Click on the ‘Visit Site’ links to Draftkings on this article.

Click on the ‘Visit Site’ links to Draftkings on this article. Step 2: Register your account (necessary details include name, date of birth, address and the last four digits of your SSN). Then make sure to verify your ID.

Register your account (necessary details include name, date of birth, address and the last four digits of your SSN). Then make sure to verify your ID. Step 3: Set up chosen deposit method (make sure to have a minimum of $5 ready for launch).

Launch Day (Dec 1 or later)

Step 1: Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market. Remember that offer eligibility is those aged 21+ physically in Missouri.

Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market. Remember that offer eligibility is those aged 21+ physically in Missouri. Step 2: Bonus bets ($300) are credited shortly after first bet settles.

Bonus bets ($300) are credited shortly after first bet settles. Step 3: Use bonus within 7 days; remember that your stake is not returned.

Why pre-register now?

There are several factors that make signing up for the Draftkings Missouri promo early worthwhile. For a start, new users can lock in a limited launch bonus when signing up early, which reduces launch-day delays (for example, because Know-Your-Customer checks are already done).

In addition, signing up early gives users time to explore markets and learn the app before launch day, while customers will also receive early communications such as push notifications for launch and any extra promotions and offers.

Finally, users can be sure that DraftKings has all of the relevant licensing, given by the Missouri Gaming Commission ahead of launch.

How DraftKings compares to other Missouri launch offers

Several major online sportsbooks are expected to go live in Missouri on December 1, so we’ve offered a comparison between the DraftKings Missouri bonus bets offer and sportsbook promos from the other major bookmakers granted licenses by the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Brand Launch Offer Best For Watchouts DraftKings Bet $5 get $300 bonus bets Low-stake value, day-one play 7-day expiry; stake not returned FanDuel Expected offer: No Sweat First Bet Single larger first bet Bonus only if first bet loses Caesars Expected offer: First Bet Back + Rewards Rewards hunters Higher initial stake often required

Key rules & small print

Below, we’ve run through the key terms of the Draftkings Missouri promo, though remember to read the full terms and conditions on the company's website.

The offer is open to new users who are aged 21+ only. Users must be physically located in Missouri, with geolocation required.

Users can sign up for the offer via the links on this page. For deposits, e-wallets are often eligible but terms vary, so be sure to check before depositing.

The qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or shorter in order to be accepted for the offer. There is no Draftkings MO promo code needed.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire in 7 days. Any payouts will consist of winnings only – the original stake will not be returned.

Missouri launch-week betting

With the NFL, NBA and NHL seasons in full swing by December, several teams from Missouri will be in action in early December, with plenty of opportunity for Chiefs betting, Blues betting and Tigers betting on the opening weekend of the month.

The St Louis Blues continue the NHL season with a game at the Enterprise Center against the Anaheim Ducks on 1 December, while in college football Tigers will face the Arkansas Razorbacks that weekend, though the date for the game is yet to be confirmed.

However, fans will have to wait before betting on the Kansas City Chiefs – perhaps the most famed team in the state – as they host the Houston Texans on 7 December as the NFL season continues at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Responsible gambling & compliance

Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun fades.

Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

Draftkings MO promo FAQs