It’s been a busy first week of legalized sports betting in Missouri with over 250,00 betting accounts active as of launch day, December 1.

Plenty of players have already dived into the United States’s newest betting market, exploring some of the best online sportsbooks to have gone live in the Show-Me State.

Missouri sports betting options include DraftKings, Circa, Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, theScore Bet, Fanatics Sportsbook and FanDuel, who all now have Missouri betting apps available and, in some cases, retail locations.

Underdog Sports were also due to join the Missouri sportsbooks, only to withdraw its license at the last minute.

That left the Independent’s team of gambling experts with eight legal and licensed operators to review, and we’ve picked out the best places for sports betting in Missouri during launch week.

Missouri Sports Betting Summary

Is MO sports betting legal yet? Yes When did Missouri sports betting become legal? December 1, 2025 MO Sportsbooks Circa, DraftKings, Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, theScore Bet, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel Available MO sports betting licenses 33 total (retail and online) Missouri Sports Betting Regulator Missouri Gaming Commission MO Population 6.15m

Missouri Sports Betting Updates

December 3: The Missouri Gaming Commission has praised the “successful” launch of sports betting in the state with over 250,000 sports betting accounts active on December 1.

December 1: Sports betting in Missouri goes live, with bettors now able to legally place bets online or in person at retail locations.

November 25: The Missouri Gaming Commission confirmed that Underdog Sports has withdrawn its application for a sports betting license. Despite partnerships with the St. Louis Blues and Kansas City Royals ahead of the state’s launch, the operator has stepped back to shift its focus toward its core predictions market products instead of full sportsbook operations.

November 20: DraftKings has secured a marketing partnership with the St. Louis Blues, becoming the NHL franchise's official sports betting and daily fantasy operator. The collaboration grants DraftKings rights to use the Blues' intellectual property - such as the Blues’ logo - and there will be an increased brand presence at the Enterprise Center.

November 17: Missouri's sports betting operators officially opened pre-registration for new customers ahead of the official launch on December 1. Eligible users aged 21 and over can now download apps, create accounts and fund their sportsbook wallets.

November 6: PENN Entertainment and ESPN mutually agreed to terminate their exclusive 10-year online sports betting partnership effective 1 December 2025. The partnership failed to carve out a significant share in the online sports betting market, and Missouri will now receive theScore Bet instead of ESPN Bet.

October 22: The Missouri Gaming Commission granted temporary online sports betting licenses to seven operators—bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel, PENN Entertainment and Underdog Sports—joining previously approved untethered licensees DraftKings and Circa Sports. Caesars, Fanatics and PENN Entertainment also received approval for retail sportsbook operations at their respective Missouri casino properties.

Best Online Missouri Sportsbooks

Below is a table outlining the best available Missouri sportsbook options for bettors on launch day, looking at their strengths, welcome bonuses, loyalty programs and live streaming capabilities.

Sportsbook Best For Welcome Bonus Withdrawal Speed Payment Options Loyalty Program DraftKings Parlays Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets 1-3 business days PayPal, Venmo, debit/credit card, online banking, Play+ Dynasty Rewards Bet365 Live betting Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Within 24 hours PayPal, debit/credit card, Apple Pay, Venmo, PayNearMe, Trustly N/A BetMGM Rewards programme Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets 1-3 business days PayPal, online banking, VIP Preferred, Play+, Apple Pay, PayNearMe, debit/credit card MGM Rewards Caesars Sportsbook Odds boosts Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets 1-5 business days PayPal, online banking, debit/credit card, Caesars Play+, PayNearMe, ACH, Venmo, Apple Pay Caesars Rewards Fanatics Sportsbook FanCash rewards Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash No Sweat Bets 1-2 business days Online banking, debit card, Play+, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo FanCash theScore Bet Fast payments Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets Instant Debit card, Trustly, PayPal, Interac e-Transfer, PaySafe, Venmo, Apple Pay N/A FanDuel Same game parlays Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets 1-2 business days PayPal, Venmo, online banking, debit/credit card, Apple Pay, Play+ FanDuel Rewards

DraftKings Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Platforms: iOS, Android, desktop

Best For: Parlay betting

Key Strengths:

Awarded one of two untethered Missouri licenses (independent of casinos/teams)

Dynasty Rewards loyalty program.

Quick Parlay feature for easy parlay building

Parlay and SGP payout boosts

Strong DFS background and reputation

DraftKings was initially launched in 2012 as a Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) service and has a long-standing rivalry with another name on this list, FanDuel.

They have since expanded into sports betting and have become one of the most recognizable names in the US sports betting industry, pairing its second-to-none DFS offering with its sportsbook and allowing bettors to switch between the two services seamlessly on any platform.

DraftKings has one of the two untethered sports betting licenses available in Missouri, meaning they operate as a totally independent entity, giving them the freedom to potentially run more competitive promotions and offers than their tethered rivals.

open image in gallery The Draftkings stats hub is particularly useful for bettors who rely on data to make decisions ( Draftkings )

One of the features on the Missouri sportsbook we were particularly drawn to is the quick parlay builder, which takes all the heavy lifting out of selecting your parlay for a game.

DraftKings’ algorithm pre-selects betting options that are often popular or statistically significant for the specific game you’re interested in, making the process faster and more convenient.

Not only that, but DraftKings will regularly boost the winnings of parlays and SGPs on selected sports.

Overall, the Missouri DraftKings sportsbook provides an intuitive and easy user experience alongside its classy Dynasty Rewards program, where bettors earn rewards simply by placing bets. Rewards can range from free DFS tickets to live concerts and luxury getaways.

Pros Cons Best-in-class betting app, rated 4.8 (iOS) and 4.6 (Android) Dynasty Rewards less valuable than some rewards programs Excellent selection of parlay and SGP features Fewer live streams than rival online sportsbooks Competitive odds across all major leagues and college sports

Bet365 Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Welcome Bonus: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

Platforms: Desktop, iOS, Android

Best For: Live betting

Key Strengths:

Partnership with St. Louis Cardinals

Industry-leading live betting interface with extensive in-play markets

Huge selection of live streaming options so bettors can watch and bet

Early line releases ahead of most competitors

Strong reputation for customer service

Bet365 launches in Missouri as part of a mobile betting partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals, with the sportsbook’s name appearing on various Cardinals platforms, including the ‘Bet365 bridge’ inside Busch Stadium.

The Bet365 mobile app is fast, sleek and has a wide range of betting options. It also features Bet365’s industry-leading live betting interface with extensive in-play markets and a massive selection of streaming options that have you covered if you are betting or watching, or both.

We also like the fact the bet365 Missouri bonus code guarantees bettors will receive their $365 in bonus bets, no matter the outcome of the qualifying wager.

Bet365 are well known for offering early payouts on selected bet types across an extensive range of sports. This means that if your team goes up by a certain number of points/runs/goals then your bet is settled as a winner.

For example, if the Denver Broncos go 20 points ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs during the game but go on to lose the game, you’ll still win your bet if you wagered on the Giants’ moneyline.

Bet365 brings years of experience as a top sportsbook to the table, including excellent customer service, fast payouts and early line releases.

Customers can expect payouts within 24 hours - quicker than most Missouri sportsbooks - and its line releases give bettors access to markets before most rival operators.

Pros Cons Best-in-class live betting experience Fewer ongoing promotions than some rivals Early payouts on NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, college football, soccer, and more No loyalty program Faster payouts than the majority of online sportsbooks

FanDuel Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Platforms: Desktop, mobile, iOS, Android

Best For: Same game parlays

Key Strengths:

Partnership with MLS side St. Louis City SC

Industry-leading same game parlay builder with extensive market options

Best-in-class mobile app experience

FanDuel Missouri sportsbook promo features $300 in guaranteed bonus bets

Competitive odds pricing with smaller commission on many markets

Fast withdrawal processing (1-2 business days)

FanDuel has established itself as the United States’ premier sportsbook, capitalizing on its DFS presence to gain a strong foothold in the market. FanDuel’s gateway to the west for the Missouri sports betting launch comes through a partnership with MLS team the St. Louis City SC, one of numerous commercial ties they have with sport franchises right across the country.

The FanDuel app is widely regarded as one of the best in the industry with iOS users giving it a score of 4.9 out of 5. It offers a smooth user experience and easy-to-navigate menus displaying live odds, game overviews and an extensive range of over 20 sports to bet on.

FanDuel’s strength lies in its live-betting and SGPs, with a diverse selection of market options and competitive odds, which tend to contain less juice than some rivals. This all gets tied up nicely by their speedy withdrawal times, which tends to be between 1-2 business days.

FanDuel’s one-wallet and cash-out system have been implemented in Missouri, allowing bettors to link all their funds between horse racing, sports betting and DFS, as well as settle a bet early through the cash-out feature.

Pros Cons Excellent design and user experience on all platforms No FanDuel Players Club points awarded for sportsbook wagers Competitive odds and below-industry-standard juice Parlay hub houses all the trending multiples and SGPs

BetMGM Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Welcome Bonus: Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets if your first bet loses

Platforms: Desktop, iOS, Android

Best For: Rewards program

Key Strengths:

MGM Rewards integration

Partnership with Century Casinos for Missouri market access

Lion’s Boost gives bettors a daily odds boost on selected events

Edit My Bet feature for in-play wager adjustments

Live streaming of many events

Potentially generous welcome bonus

BetMGM, one of the biggest names in US sportsbooks, secured its access to the Missouri sports betting market through its partnership with Century Casinos, with BetMGM retail sportsbooks likely to be available at one or both of Century’s two Missouri sites in due course.

For now, bettors can use the well-regarded BetMGM app that has a focus on local teams. So, if you are a Chiefs or Cardinals fan, for example, those teams and their games are likely to feature front and center on the homepage.

BetMGM’s markets are diverse and easily accessible. From live betting to same-game parlays, there is something for everyone on the NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, soccer and UFC.

One of our favourite features is the Lion’s Boost, with BetMGM increasing the odds by as much as 25% on up to 10 bets each and every day.

open image in gallery ( BetMGM )

Their welcome bonus is also one of the best-in-class, offering bettors up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet on the sportsbook loses. Missouri-based bettors can use the BetMGM promo code INDEPENBET when signing up to avail of this sign up offer.

BetMGM could do better when it comes to how competitive its odds are, but it picks up some of that slack with the ‘Edit My Bet’ feature. This allows bettors to edit wagers when the event is live.

Our favourite BetMGM feature has to be the best-in-class loyalty program for bettors.

It is fully integrated with MGM Rewards, meaning customers can not only cash in their points for bonus bets, but also for real-world rewards such as hotel stays and dining credits at MGM Resorts across the country.

Pros Cons Best in class loyalty program with a huge selection of rewards Odds could be more competitive Daily odds boost and regular promotions Customer support options could be improved Faster payouts than the majority of online sportsbooks

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Welcome Bonus: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins

Platforms: Desktop, iOS, Android

Best For: Odds boosts

Key Strengths:

Caesars Rewards program with tier benefits, including bonus bets, odds boosts, hotel stays and entertainment tickets

Daily odds boosts across major sports

Partnership with Missouri casino properties (Harrah's locations)

Strong NFL betting options

Instant payouts with select banking methods

Caesars Sportsbook entered the Missouri sports betting market via partnerships with two Caesars Entertainment-owned casinos.

This means those bettors who already accumulate points for Caesars Rewards at their physical locations now have another means of building up their bankroll via the online sportsbooks.

Rewards include your classic bonus bets and odds boosts, but also extend to hotel stays and entertainment tickets.

For the most part, the Caesars’ app is clean and easy to use, although it can become crowded at times, which can lead to delays in functions loading or the occasional freezes whilst using.

Daily odds boosts across major sports can be found in their dedicated boosts section, and their strong NFL betting and streaming options are above average among Missouri sports betting operators.

The Caesars Sportsbook Missouro promo isn’t the biggest and the coverage of niche markets could be better, but they do excel in offering juicier odds on big events and international markets, such as European football, which is a personal favourite.

Pros Cons Wide range of odds boosts covering lots of sports App can be slow to load and is prone to freezing Seasonal promotions on the big four sports leagues Could add more live betting options Excellent cash out feature Large selection of payment options

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Welcome Bonus: Bet $30 Get $300 In FanCash No Sweat Bets

Platforms: Mobile only (iOS, Android)

Best For: Cashback

Key Strengths:

Partnership with Boyd Gaming Fanatics retail locations at Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City and Ameristar Casino Resort and Spa St. Charles

Unique FanCash system: earn up to 10% cash back on every bet

Mobile-first design optimised for app betting

Strong welcome bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook offers a compelling combination of generous bonuses, flexibility and strong market coverage, making it a great choice for bettors in Missouri.

With the new registration promo, users can unlock up to $300 in FanCash over their first three days with modest wagers, offering a lower-risk way to explore the platform.

The app’s modern design and reliable live-betting features mean switching between sports and markets is smooth and stress-free.

Whether you’re new or experienced, the broad sports selection and retail integration for FanCash amounts to a well-rounded betting experience.

Fanatics is fully licensed and regulated in Missouri, giving bettors peace of mind.

Pros Cons Earn FanCash on every wager (win or lose) No desktop version of the online sportsbook is available Generous welcome offer Smaller range of promos Free-to-play games to earn FanCash

theScore Bet Missouri

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ☆☆

Welcome Bonus: Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if qualifying wager wins

Platforms: iOS, Android

Best For: Fast payments

Key Strengths:

Best-in-class mobile app

Most withdrawals are processed instantly

Exclusive promotions, such as injury insurance

Refer-a-friend bonus

Originally slated to go live in Missouri as ESPN Bet, PENN Entertainment have quickly had to rebrand their sportsbook for the Show-Me State after the surprise end to the joint-venture with Disney.

They’ve now switched to theScore Bet, which is a popular online sportsbook in Canada, where users have praised the way the mobile-only sportsbook works on both iOS and Android.

First impression of theScore are positive, even if the welcome bonus is smaller than the majority of Missouri sportsbooks. The app is clean and fast, with live betting a particularly strong feature, although there’s no live streaming option yet.

There’s a rotating range of promos for regular bettors, such as profit boosts and bonus bets, but our favorite feature is the speed with which withdrawals are processed, no matter your prefered banking method.

Most withdrawal requests are processed instantly and delivered to your account within 24 hours, which is faster than several rival Missouri sports betting operators.

Pros Cons Top-rated betting app among users Small and win-reliant welcome bonus Faster withdrawal times than rival sportsbooks Only available on mobile Competitive odds for the biggest events

Missouri Sports Betting Laws and Regulations

Below is a breakdown of the key laws and regulations all bettors need to know before using a Missouri sportsbook.

Legal Betting Age

In Missouri, the legal age for betting is 21 years old. Underage betting is illegal, and bettors must be able to provide age verification during the account registration process.

Tax Rate and Betting Taxes

In Missouri, there is a 10 per cent tax on sports betting revenue, which is below the national average of 19%. Bettors do not pay taxes directly on withdrawals or payouts at the sportsbook level, but will have to declare their winnings to the IRS, as it is taxable income, and a federal tax rate of 24 per cent will be levied on wins of $5,000 or more.

Missouri residents will also be expected to report their gambling winnings on state tax returns.

Geolocation Requirements

Bettors must be physically located within the borders of Missouri in order to place bets, though they can bet from anywhere in the state as there are no restricted counties.

Punters cannot place bets from neighbouring states, and geolocation technology will verify a user’s location via their mobile device.

Residency

There is no residency requirement for sports betting in Missouri, and visitors can bet while in the state. However, any visitor must be aged 21+ and physically present in the state in order to bet.

How to Select the Best Missouri Sportsbook

There are several factors to consider when choosing the best Missouri sportsbook for you. Here’s what to look out for when deciding which online Missouri sportsbook will suit your needs best:

Bonuses & Promotions

There’s a strong selection of Missouri sportsbook promos available to new bettors with several operators running special Show-Me State promotions.

The majority of promos feature hundreds of dollars in bonus bets. Be careful to check the terms of the welcome bonus as some only credit the bonus bets if your first wager wins or loses.

Once registered, users can look forward to special promotions for events including the Super Bowl, March Madness and similar big-ticket items from the sporting calendar.

In addition, loyalty programs allow bettors to earn points or credits based on the volume of wagering, while tier systems reward consistent wagering with better perks.

Convenient Online Payment Methods

The best sportsbooks have a wide range of payment options. All operators accept credit or debit cards with state-of-the-art encryption, while the majority of Missouri sportsbooks will also accept transactions from e-wallets, such as PayPal.

Those sportsbooks with retail locations will accept cash transactions.

Licensed sportsbooks ensure sensitive information is safe and secure, no matter which payment method you choose.

User Experience

Top online sportsbooks should be intuitive and user-friendly on every platform. Whether you are using a desktop or mobile, check that the online sportsbook is easy to navigate, loads quickly and runs without incident.

You can check app ratings and reviews before downloading any sportsbook app.

Competitive Odds & Betting Markets

Odds vary between operators for the same markets, and having multiple accounts across different operators allows users to shop for the best odds. An additional benefit is that users can collect multiple sign-up bonuses and have access to various promos.

Remember that the best Missouri sportsbooks should provide consistently favorable odds in order to increase long-term profitability.

Helpful Customer Support

Having the opportunity to speak with an individual agent matters in the overall customer support experience. That’s the gold standard of customer service with online sportsbooks, although most now have chatbots or an FAQ section that can assist with the most common issues.

Be sure to check reviews regarding customer support before signing up with Missouri sportsbook.

Proper Licensing

Licensed sportsbooks ensure fair treatment for users, and licensing eliminates the need for offshore sportsbooks.

In addition, regulatory oversight provides consumer protection, meaning users can feel safe when gambling online and in-person in Missouri.

A Guide to Using Online Missouri Sportsbooks

Below, we explain how new bettors can use sportsbooks in Missouri, with information on how to sign up for sportsbooks as well as the types of markets new users can expect:

How to Sign Up with Missouri Sportsbooks

Online sportsbooks use geolocation technology to confirm you’re physically located within Missouri when you create an account. You must be inside state lines both during registration and whenever you place a bet.

All eight online sportsbooks that went live in Missouri on December 1 have some kind of welcome bonus. Be sure to check the terms and conditions to make sure you are aware of how to maximize any sign-up promo.

Popular Missouri Sports Betting Markets to Expect

Here’s a brief rundown of the Missouri online sports betting markets that users can expect:

Moneyline - This market involves a bettor wagering on which team or player will win a contest outright.

- This market involves a bettor wagering on which team or player will win a contest outright. Point Spread - A bet on whether a team will win or lose by more than the specific number of points offered by the sportsbook.

- A bet on whether a team will win or lose by more than the specific number of points offered by the sportsbook. Totals (Over/Under) - Bettors bet on whether the combined score of both teams will be under or over the number set by the bookmaker.

- Bettors bet on whether the combined score of both teams will be under or over the number set by the bookmaker. Parlays - A single bet that combines two or more individual wagers, with all selections in the bet needing to win for the bet to pay out.

- A single bet that combines two or more individual wagers, with all selections in the bet needing to win for the bet to pay out. Futures - These are bets on season-long outcomes, for example the winner of a championship or an MVP award.

- These are bets on season-long outcomes, for example the winner of a championship or an MVP award. Prop Bets - These are wagers on specific events within games, such as a player to score a touchdown.

- These are wagers on specific events within games, such as a player to score a touchdown. Live Betting - Users will be able to bet on games that are in progress with live betting.

What Missouri Sports Can You Wager on?

Missouri is home to several top-class professional sports teams with the Chiefs, Cardinals, Royals and Blues all having been crowned champions in their respective sports in the last 20 years.

Football

NFL Teams: Kansas City Chiefs

NFL and college football will likely be Missouri's largest sports betting markets, with three-time Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs serving as a major draw for bettors.

The Chiefs have a partnership with BetMGM, and the first opportunity for Missouri residents to legally bet on the Chiefs will come when they face the Houston Texans on 7 December.

The NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl will likely be some of the biggest betting events of the year in Missouri, with the Chiefs hoping to go back to the Super Bowl for the fourth year in a row.

Bettors can also wager on the Missouri Tigers and other smaller college teams.

Baseball

MLB Teams: Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals

Missouri is home to two MLB teams with fervent, dedicated fanbases, and both already have sportsbook partnerships. The Cardinals have teamed up with Bet365, while the Royals did have a deal in place with Underdog Sports before they pulled out.

Special seasonal promotions are likely and the long MLB season provides daily betting opportunities.

Hockey

NHL Teams: St. Louis Blues

There is a strong hockey culture in Missouri, with the Blues having seen success in winning their first Stanley Cup in 2019, and the team has a sports betting partnership with Underdog Sports.

NHL betting sites are expected to be particularly popular in Missouri, with markets including puck line, totals, period betting and playoff futures likely to be available.

Soccer

MLS Teams: Sporting KC, St. Louis City FC

NWSL Teams: Kansas City Current

Missouri has three professional soccer teams, which is unusual for a U.S. state. Moreover, there is interest from elsewhere as Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is part-owner of Sporting KC and Kansas City Current, while his wife Brittany Mahomes is also part-owner of the latter.

St Louis City have a partnership with FanDuel, and there are year-round betting opportunities given the MLS schedule.

Gambling Responsibly in Missouri

Responsible gambling is essential for anyone using Missouri’s online sportsbooks.

Sports betting can be addictive, so it’s important to stay in control by setting a budget, avoiding the urge to chase losses, and remembering that gambling should never be viewed as a source of income. If wagering stops being enjoyable, it’s time to step back.

All licensed Missouri sportsbooks provide a full suite of safer gambling tools to help users manage their activity. These include:

Deposit limits that cap how much you can add to your account daily, weekly, or monthly.

Time limits and reality checks, which give reminders about how long you’ve been betting or how much you’ve spent.

Cooling-off periods, allowing you to temporarily suspend your account for anywhere from 24 hours to several weeks.

Self-exclusion options, enabling users to block access for longer periods or permanently. The Missouri Gaming Commission also maintains a statewide self-exclusion program.

If gambling ever becomes difficult to manage, help is available through national and state support services.

If bettors ever feel they need help with their gambling, they can reach out to one of several gambling addiction charities, both locally and nationally, free of charge:

Sports Betting in Missouri: Summary

Missouri’s long-awaited move into legal sports betting has finally arrived, giving residents access to a wide range of licensed online sportsbooks, competitive welcome bonuses and secure, regulated wagering options.

With major operators like DraftKings, Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics and FanDuel all opening up in the Show-Me State, bettors have no shortage of online sportsbooks to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for the best odds, top betting apps, strong loyalty programs or deep in-play markets, Missouri’s new operators offer something for every type of bettor.

By following our Missouri sports betting reviews, comparing promos and understanding the state’s rules and betting markets, Missourians have plenty of wagering options as the Show-Me State officially joins the legal sports betting landscape.

Missouri Sports Betting FAQs

When will betting be legal in Missouri?

Betting is now legal in Missouri. December 1, 2025 was the official launch date. There have been multiple temporary licenses issued to operators.

Do I have to live in Missouri to bet with Missouri online sportsbooks?

There is no residency requirement to bet in Missouri, but users must be physically located in Missouri and must be aged 21 or over to bet. Geolocation will verify a user’s location when signing up and/or using a site.

Can I bet on the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals?

Yes, bettors can bet on all Missouri professional teams, including the Chiefs, Cardinals, Royals, Blues and MLS teams.

Can you bet on college sports in Missouri?

Yes, you are able to bet on college sports in Missouri. The Missouri Tigers football team are likely to be in a bowl game the week Missouri goes live, while Mizzou will face Notre Dame on Tuesday, December 2 in college basketball.

Which sportsbook brands will be available in Missouri?

Licensed operators will include Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Circa Sports, DraftKings, the Score Bet, Fanatics Sportsbook and FanDuel. All eight operators went live on December 1, 2025, while more operators may be added later.

