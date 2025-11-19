Ahead of the launch of sports betting in Missouri on 1 December, sports betting favourite FanDuel has launched a pre-registration offer that allows new users to bet $5 and get $400 in bonus bets.

The FanDuel Missouri promo is the company’s entry into Missouri sports betting and it runs in a limited pre-registration window between November 17 and November 30, ahead of the official launch the next day.

This as an exclusive, time-sensitive offer designed to reward early registration, and users can claim $100 instantly at sign-up plus $300 more after placing a $5 wager on or after December 1,

For those keen to find out more, we have compiled a guide to the FanDuel sign-up bonus offer, including how the offer works, how to claim it and relevant information on the Missouri sports betting launch.

How the FanDuel Missouri Offer Works The FanDuel Missouri promo offers a total of $400 in bonus bets when users sign up, deposit $10 and wager $5. The offer consists of two parts: firstly, users must sign up during the pre-registration window between November 17–30, where they will receive an instant bonus of $100 upon registration. Next, users must make a minimum deposit of $10 before staking a minimum of $5 after the launch of sports betting on December 1. Doing so will unlock an additional bonus of $300. There is no FanDuel Missouri promo code required to claim the offer and no minimum odds requirement for your first wager, while users are guaranteed the bonuses regardless of the outcome. of their first bet. The FanDuel Missouri offer runs from November 17 to November 30, and users can take advantage of the second part of the offer by making a bet from 12am on 1 December.

Key Terms & Conditions

Below is a brief breakdown of the main terms related to the FanDuel Missouri offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online:

Users must register before Nov. 30 to get the $100.

$300 portion requires a $5 wager once betting is live.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn.

Bonus must be used before expiry (FanDuel is typically 7 days).

FanDuel offer open to Missouri residents aged 21+ only.

How to Claim FanDuel Missouri’s Pre-Live Offer

Below are step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for the FanDuel Missouri promo:

Step 1: Visit FanDuel Sportsbook using the links provided. There is no FanDuel Missouri promo code required.

Step 2: Register a new account between Nov. 17–30.

Step 3: Receive $100 in bonus bets instantly.

Step 4: After Dec. 1, deposit at least $10.

Step 5: Place a $5+ wager to unlock another $300 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Missouri Offer Pros & Cons

FanDuel Missouri Offer Pros FanDuel Missouri Offer Cons No promo code required Entire offer expires Nov. 30 $100 credited instantly at sign-up Must place a paid wager to unlock full bonus No need to win your first bet Very low $5 trigger for the second portion

Why This FanDuel Offer Stands Out for Missouri Bettors

FanDuel provides one of the strongest pre-registration-only sportsbook promos in the Show-Me State, with immediate value on offer in the form of the award of a $100 bonus without requiring a deposit first.

Users will receive an additional $300 which is easy to unlock with a $5 bet upon launch, and the promo comes at a good time with early December NFL and college football rivalry matchups as well as NHL matches.

FanDuel has carved a reputation as one of the beat-known online sportsbooks in the USA, offering a wide range of markets and competitive odds alongside the full suite of responsible gambling tools.

FanDuel’s reputation for fast payouts and top-tier live betting means that is has emerged as one of the best Missouri sportsbooks on offer, and this promo is evidence of the company’s serious approach to sports betting in Missouri.

Using Your FanDuel Bonus Bets

Missouri bettors must note that bonus bets can only be used once sports betting goes live on December 1. Users must remember that there is a window in which they must use all of their bonus bets – this is usually seven days with FanDuel.

However, your bonus bet balance can be split across multiple bets and markets. There are no minimum odds restrictions of note when using bonus bets on the sportsbook, while all winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable.

Expected FanDuel Promos in Missouri

Alongside the Missouri pre-registration bonus, when FanDuel launches, typical recurring promos will likely include the following:

Profit boosts: FanDuel may offer enhanced odds and profit boosts for certain markets ahead of individual games and bigger sporting events.

Parlay insurance: The site may provide insurance for losing parlays in the form of ‘money back if one leg loses’ or similar promos.

Featured same-game parlays: These offers come in the form of boosted odds, price boosts or similar on parlays that include wagers on different parts of one game.

Event-specific boosts: Events including the NFL playoffs or NBA Christmas slate might see special offers or boosted odds, as well as all of the above promos. Remember that FanDuel frequently updates these promotions to match key sports schedules.

Rewards: FanDuel rewards users for regular use of the sportsbook, including bonus bets, boosts, and other prizes.

What Missouri Users Should Know About Betting With FanDuel

FanDuel has built a strong reputation among US sportsbooks since 2018, with the operator now a dominant force in US sports betting.

In addition to offers like the FanDuel Missouri pre-registration offer, FanDuel provides a range of bonuses for existing customers alongside broad market coverage across NFL, NBA, NHL, college sports and soccer.

FanDuel offers reliable payouts as well as industry-leading live betting tools alongside an intuitive interface and app design to add to what is a highly rated mobile experience.

Missouri bettors can rest assured that FanDuel is fully licensed and regulated in all of the states it operates in, with the full range of responsible gambling tools on offer to help keep players safe.

Responsible Gambling Reminder

Remember that sports betting in Missouri is only open to individuals aged 21 and over.

Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun fades.

Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

It’s important not to get carried away by all the Missouri sportsbook promos on offer once online betting becomes available.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.