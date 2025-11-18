Bet365 Missouri Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Ahead of Dec. 1 Launch

Sports betting is set to arrive in Missouri on December 1, and Bet365 is offering one of the standout pre-registration Missouri sportsbook promos with $365 available for bettors that deposit and bet $10.

Bet365 is one of the first online sportsbooks to be licensed in Missouri and is working in partnership with MLB franchise, the St. Louis Cardinals to bring prospective sports bettors its pre-registration offer.

Bet365 awards pre-launch sign ups with its Missouri offer if their qualifying bet once sports betting goes live on December 1 wins or loses - one of the strongest low-risk sportsbook promos available in the Show-Me State.

The offer does not require a Bet365 Missouri promo code to access the full benefits, but is available only to those over the age of 21 and who are physically located in Missouri.

We have put together a guide explaining the Bet365 Missouri pre-registration process, claiming the pre-launch offer and its key strengths for potential bettors.

How the Bet365 Missouri Bonus Works Promo: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Eligible State: Missouri Pre-Registration Opens: Nov. 17 Go-Live: Dec. 1 Min. Deposit: $10 Min. Wager: $10 Minimum Odds: -500 Bonus Release: Within 24 hours of bet settlement Bonus expires: Within 7 days

How to Claim Bet365 Missouri Bonus

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim Bet365’s pre-registration bonus before December 1 on your mobile phone or desktop.

Step 1: Visit Bet365 Missouri on your mobile phone or desktop and create an account via the links on this page.

Step 2: Verify location in Missouri.

Step 3: Deposit at least $10 using an eligible payment method.

Step 4: On Dec. 1, place a $10 qualifying wager on any sport with odds of -500 or greater.

Step 5: Receive $365 in bonus bets within 24 hours.

Pros & Cons of Bet365’s Missouri Bonus

Here is a look at the key strengths and weaknesses that make this one of the strongest pre-registration bonus offerings of all the Missouri sportsbook promos.

Bet365 Missouri Promo Pros Bet365 Missouri Promo Cons Low $10 minimum wager required on -500 odds Limited-time pre-registration window from November 17 to November 30 Guaranteed $365 bonus bets, Only for new users registering in Missouri Fast payout of bonus Bonus bets expire in seven days once added to balance No code required, just set up an account and deposit at least $10

Why This Is One of Missouri’s Best Launch Offers

Bet365’s Missouri sports betting launch offer is the most valuable in terms of money back as bonus bets amongst its competitors. Only requiring a $10 deposit and a $10 qualifying bet to access the $365 in bonus bets.

One of Bet365’s rivals in the US, DraftKings offer a slightly less valuable bet and get DraftKings Missouri promo, with customers being able to secure $300 in bonus bets after depositing $10 and betting $5 online.

It provides a different option for bettors, who may not prefer the BetMGM Missouri promo, which promises money back in bonus bets if your wager of up to $1.5k loses.

Meanwhile, Bet365 beat out Caesars Sportsbook Missouri for value, with its rival offering bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets as well as five 100% profit boosts on winning bets of up to $25.

There’s plenty to appreciate about the Bet365 Missouri offer, with few restrictions and relatively low stakes compared to other sportsbook promos.

How to Use Your $365 in Bonus Bets

With the NBA, NFL, NHL and College football seasons all in full swing, there will be a raft of exciting fixtures to place wagers on for Missouri sports bettors on Bet365.

The biggest franchise in Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs, will be in action shortly after the launch and will be available to bet on with Bet365 when they take on the Houston Texans on December 7.

College football bettors will have more than their fill of action throughout December, with fixtures not yet confirmed for the remainder of the year, but games will be on from December 5

Bet365’s partner, the St. Louis Cardinals, will not be in action as the MLB season enjoys some downtime after an action-packed season, but will be back in February.

There are no limitations on what markets users can explore with their bonus bets. Bettors can use multiple smaller wagers rather than a single stake, giving plenty of flexibility and freedom to explore the app and all its different offerings, including their highly regarded live-betting, prop bets, and parlays.

More Bet365 Missouri Promos to Expect

Upon the launch of Missouri sports betting, it is expected that Bet365 will offer its usual bunch of enticing betting options, which is headlined by its industry-leading bet boosts.

This includes parley profit boosts where bettors will be able to boost the profit on their Same Game Parlays with a combined odds of +100 or greater, without having to increase their stake. This will be available on their promos page from 24 hours before kick-off.

Bet365 also offer daily odds boosts and featured bet boosts, which can be accessed by the promos page or by navigating to a certain sporting market or event on the app.

Early payouts are another promotion that Bet365 is known for, meaning if your team goes ahead by a certain margin in line with the promotion's conditions, then the bet will be paid out as a win before the game has even finished.

Keep your eyes on the Bet365 promos page, where they will post new promos daily once the app is live, and always read the full terms and conditions before participating.

What to Know About the Bet365 Sportsbook in Missouri

Bet365 is one of the best sportsbook options not only in Missouri, but in the world, with years of experience across many international markets.

The global recognition and size of Bet365, bring a refined and trustworthy user experience with solid customer support and advice options both on the app and their sportsbook.

The betting app itself is easy to navigate despite its wide selection of different odds and markets, offering a reliable, fast, and intuitive interface that makes play easier and the overall betting experience more enjoyable.

As mentioned, Bet365 have one of the largest selections of odds and markets for users ahead of the Missouri sports betting launch on December 1. The early cash-out options and strong live betting product are also key features on the app.

Responsible Gambling

You must be over the age of 21 to bet in Missouri, and underage gambling is strictly prohibited.

Sports betting is a form of entertainment and should be treated as such. If the fun stops, then stop. You should never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and you should set limits and stay in control of your play at all times.

All licensed Missouri sportsbooks and betting apps will offer a range of responsible gambling resources and support options to ensure bettors are always in control. Tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions will be easily accessible from your account should you feel overwhelmed.

There are also both state and national assistance options if gambling begins to feel unmanageable and out of control.

You can call the National Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

The Missouri Dept. of Mental Health can also assist if gambling becomes a problem:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.