Following the launch of Missouri sports betting, new customers can access Missouri sportsbook promos worth hundreds of dollars in bonus bets from eight licensed operators.

DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Bet365, Fanatics, theScore Bet and Circa are all live in the Show-Me State.

Each operator has its own welcome promo, with sign-up bonuses ranging from $100 to $1,500, with varying structures including bet-and-get deals, first-bet insurance, and staggered reward programs.

Missouri sportsbook promos differ significantly in how the bonus is unlocked, too. Some require winning wagers to unlock bonuses, while others guarantee rewards regardless of outcome. Qualifying bet minimums range from $5 to $10, and bonus expiry windows vary from seven to 30 days.

The Independent's gambling team have reviewed every Missouri sportsbook promo to highlight the best options based on value, usability and terms.

Best Missouri Sportsbook Promos

Missouri Sportsbook Missouri Sportsbook Promo Missouri Promo Code DraftKings Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets N/A BetMGM Missouri $1.5k Moneyback as Bonus Bets INDEPENBET Caesars Missouri Bet $5, Get $150 INDYMO FanDuel Missouri Bet $5, Get $300 N/A theScore Bet Bet $10, Get $100 N/A Bet365 Missouri Bet $10, Get $365 N/A Fanatics Missouri Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash N/A

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets

New Missouri customers can claim $300 in bonus bets from DraftKings by placing a single $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or shorter.

The offer is available to Missouri residents aged 21 and over who complete registration and make a minimum $5 deposit before placing their qualifying bet on any sport.

Bonus bets are credited within 24 hours once the qualifying wager settles, regardless of whether it wins or loses. No promo code is required to unlock the offer, and bonus funds remain valid for seven days after being issued.

DraftKings do a good job of refreshing its promo section on a daily basis

The operator has established itself as one of the leading sportsbooks in the US market and has already built a presence in Missouri through its official partnership with NHL franchise the St Louis Blues.

Aside from the DraftKings Missouri promo, the DFS and sports betting giants have plenty of ongoing promos for existing customers, such as weekly odds boosts, profit boosts and a refer-a-friend scheme.

BetMGM: $1,500 in Bonus Bets on Losing First Wagers

The BetMGM Missouri Sportsbook is one of the biggest available on launch day, with up to $1,500 available in bonus bets.

The BetMGM Missouri promo mirrors what was on offer in other states, with new customers able to bet up to $1.5k on any market, and if your wager loses, you will receive the same amount in bonus bets.

In other states, the welcome offer has required a BetMGM promo code, and Missouri bettors can use our exclusive BetMGM bonus code INDEPENBET when signing up and registering.

open image in gallery Use the BetMGM bonus code INDEPENBET when signing up on before November 30 ( BetMGM )

The sign up offer requires a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the bonus. Bettors have seven days to use the bonus funds.

BetMGM has quite a presence in sports already, sponsoring tournaments and teams around the world, including NBA, NHL and NFL franchises.

FanDuel: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets

FanDuel is giving Missouri sports fans one of the most valuable launch bonuses, offering $300 in bonus bets to new users. There’s no FanDuel promo code required.

Bettors can unlock the $300 in bonus bets by depositing at least $10 and placing a $5 real-money wager. No minimum odds apply, and the bonus is awarded regardless of whether that first bet wins or loses.

open image in gallery The FanDuel site is neatly laid out and easy to navigate ( FanDuel )

This sportsbook promotion gives Missouri residents a genuine head start heading into a packed December sports calendar, from NFL action and college football bowl games to early-season NBA and NHL matchups.

With its highly-rated app, strong odds and excellent live betting features, FanDuel is poised to be one of Missouri’s top sportsbook options.

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

Caesars Sportsbook is giving new Missouri users an impressive welcome package for a minimal initial outlay.

Anyone who opens a new account using the Caesars sportsbook Missouri promo code of INDYMO can claim $150 in bonus bets when they deposit and wager a minimum of $5 on sports.

open image in gallery Missouri-based bettors will soon be able to access Caesars’ sportsbook promos ( Caesars )

It’s a strong offer, but bettors should note the key requirements. Your first wager must be at least $5, it must win, cannot use a Profit Boost, and must be placed within 30 days of registration.

Caesars Sportsbook is positioning itself as one of Missouri’s most attractive early sign-up options, although some bettors may not like the potential of receiving no bonus bets if the qualifying wager doesn’t win.

Bet365: Bet $10 Get $365

Bet365 is bringing one of the most attractive low-stakes, high-value welcome offers to Missouri with its bet $10, get $365 in bonus bets promotion.

New users who register in the Show-Me state can unlock a massive $365 bonus by depositing just $10 and placing a total of $10 in qualifying wagers within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Once your qualifying bets settle, Bet365 will release the full $365 in bonus bets, typically within an hour, giving new players a substantial bankroll to explore the platform.

open image in gallery Bet365 customers can expect to find regular sportsbook promos across major sports ( Bet365 )

Bonus bets are flexible, can be used across a wide range of markets, and return winnings (minus stake) directly to your withdrawable balance.

Best of all, users are guaranteed to receive the $365 bonus with the Bet365 Missouri bonus code, no matter the outcome of their qualifying wager.

Aside from a great sportsbook promo, Bet365 is known for its clean interface, elite live betting set-up, and consistently competitive odds, making this offer a standout for both newcomers and seasoned bettors.

Fanatics: Bet $30, Get up to $300 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook has launched in Missouri with a refreshed welcome offer that gives new users the chance to earn up to $300 in FanCash across their first three days on the app.

The structure is simple: place a $10+ cash wager each day at odds of -500 or longer, and Fanatics will credit you with $100 in FanCash after your qualifying bet settles.

You can unlock this reward once per day for three days, meaning new bettors can claim the full $300 by wagering on three consecutive days.

FanCash works as a flexible rewards currency that can be used in two ways - as bonus bets on the sportsbook or to purchase official merchandise through Fanatics.com.

It acts like insurance for your wagers, while FanCash itself is non-withdrawable, any winnings from FanCash bets convert to real cash.

Unlike other welcome bonuses, Fanatics’ three-day structure gives users more control and multiple opportunities to unlock value.

With all major sports in full swing, including NFL, NBA, NHL and college basketball, Missourians have no shortage of markets to choose from this week.

It’s a clean, user-friendly offer that rewards consistent engagement without requiring a large upfront commitment.

theScore Bet: Bet $10, get $100 if the bet wins

December 1 was not only a big day for Missouri sports bettors but also for PENN Entertainment as they launched their rebranded sportsbook following the end of the ESPN Bet partnership with Disney.

ESPN Bet has been replaced by theScore Bet, a mobile-only sportsbook that’s popular with Canadian bettors and has now been rolled out to several states, including Missouri.

TheScore Bet have a strong reputation for treating existing customers well through a series of regular promos and a payment system which processes withdrawals faster than most rival online sportsbooks.

It’s a worthwhile addition to any bettor’s collection of online sportsbooks and the service they provide makes up for a slightly underwhelming Missouri welcome bonus of bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if the wager wins.

It’s a straightforward enough offer, but the bonus bets awarded are smaller than some rival sportsbooks, and you get nothing, in terms of a welcome bonus, if your first wager doesn’t win.

How We Rate Missouri Sportsbook Promos

Value: With so many Missouri sportsbook promos available, we prioritize offers that deliver strong value for minimal upfront cost. The best sign-up bonuses provide generous rewards for low deposits or small qualifying bets.

With so many Missouri sportsbook promos available, we prioritize offers that deliver strong value for minimal upfront cost. The best sign-up bonuses provide generous rewards for low deposits or small qualifying bets. Usability: A great promo means little if the platform is hard to use. We assess how easy it is to navigate the sportsbook, place bets, deposit funds and access features like live streaming across both desktop and Missouri betting apps.

A great promo means little if the platform is hard to use. We assess how easy it is to navigate the sportsbook, place bets, deposit funds and access features like live streaming across both desktop and Missouri betting apps. Security: Protecting personal and financial information is essential. All recommended sportsbooks must use top-tier security measures, including SSL encryption and two-factor authentication.

Protecting personal and financial information is essential. All recommended sportsbooks must use top-tier security measures, including SSL encryption and two-factor authentication. Terms & Clarity: We examine how clearly each sportsbook outlines its terms and conditions. Transparent rules on deposits, withdrawals and bonus use are key to a positive experience.

We examine how clearly each sportsbook outlines its terms and conditions. Transparent rules on deposits, withdrawals and bonus use are key to a positive experience. Restrictions: Some welcome offers come with limiting conditions, such as minimum odds requirements (e.g. -500 or longer) or restricted bet types. We identify and filter out overly restrictive promos to highlight the best options for first-time bettors.

Some welcome offers come with limiting conditions, such as minimum odds requirements (e.g. -500 or longer) or restricted bet types. We identify and filter out overly restrictive promos to highlight the best options for first-time bettors. Overall Experience: Beyond the welcome bonus, we evaluate the full product: same-game parlays, live streaming, rewards programmes and other features that enhance long-term value for Missouri bettors.

Types of Missouri Sportsbook Sign Up Promos

No Sweat First Bets / Second Chance Bets - Known by a few different names, these promos offer customers money back as bonus bets if their qualifying bet loses. Bettors can take advantage of this to place a larger qualifying bet, safe in the knowledge that they will receive their funds back as bonus bets if their wager loses. Deposit Match Bonuses - Sportsbooks may offer first-time bettors a deposit match. Essentially, the sportsbook will match money deposited into an account in bonus bets, doubling a bettor’s balance - up to a certain limit, of course. Currently, no sportsbooks in Missouri are offering this type of sign-up promo. Bet & Get Offers - The most common Missouri sportsbook promo. First-time customers simply place a qualifying bet to receive bonus bets, often not dependent on the outcome of their initial wager. For example, Fanatics offer up to $300 in bonus bets if a first-time bettor places an initial qualifying wager of $30.

What Teams To Bet On In Missouri

Missouri is currently a hotbed for successful sports teams, with the state home to franchises from three of the four most popular American sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed a successful run in the NFL over the last six years, reaching five Super Bowls and winning three Lombardi Trophies.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is consistently in the conversation for MVP, a popular betting market, whilst tight end Travis Kelce’s status as Taylor Swift’s future husband leads sportsbooks to offer odds on Swifty-related prop bets.

The Chiefs are currently enduring a down year in the NFL in the 2025 season, suffering a potential Super Bowl hangover from their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

For the first time since 2015, the Chiefs are now outsiders in the AFC West, lengthening their NFL odds to return to the Super Bowl for the fourth season in a row. That said, there could be intriguing odds for Andy Reid’s men to make a charge as you can never count out a team with Mahomes at quarterback, even in a down year.

open image in gallery Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes ( Associated Press )

In the MLB, the St Louis Cardinals are the second-most successful franchise in league history, with 11 World Series wins.

State rivals Kansas City Royals have also claimed baseball’s highest honor, winning the World Series in 1985 and 2015.

NHL franchise St Louis Blues became the most recent Missouri-based team to claim their sport’s biggest prize, lifting the Stanley Cup at the fourth attempt in 2019.

The Blues have recently become the official betting partner of DraftKings in the Show-Me State, which offers Blues fans the chance to enjoy unique perks with one of the standout sports betting operators in the US.

Bettors have the chance to place wagers on the Blues from the first day that sports betting goes live on December 1when they take to the ice in their NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Soccer is still growing in the States but Missouri has been an early adopter of the beautiful game, with two MLS franchises - St Louis City SC and Sporting Kansas City, who technically are based in neighbouring Kansas.

Founding members of the MLS, Sporting Kansas City lifted the MLS Cup in 2013, whilst St Louis City only joined the league in 2023.

Away from professional sports, the Missouri Tigers are a prominent team in college football, formerly competing in the Big 12 before joining the South Eastern Championship.

Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Top Tips

Compare Offers

Each of the licensed Missouri sportsbooks that went live today has its own sportsbook promo, and no two offers are exactly the same. A bonus that ranks highly overall may not suit your style of betting.

Experienced bettors with a larger bankroll might get more value from second-chance bets, while casual users may prefer simpler offers like FanDuel’s ‘Bet $5, Get $300’ in bonus bets.

Be Strategic

Second-chance bets can tempt you into wagering on long shots, but there’s no need to take unnecessary risks. Many operators allow qualifying bets at fairly short odds. The majority of qualifying bettors just need to bet at -500 or shorter.

Placing your first wager on a selection you genuinely believe in can be a more efficient way to trigger the bonus.

Check the Terms

Always confirm that your wager meets the sportsbook’s requirements. Some markets may be excluded entirely, and shifting odds can cause a bet to fall outside the eligible range at the last moment.

Before placing your qualifying wager, double-check the minimum stake, minimum odds and any market restrictions stated in the operator’s T&Cs.

Missouri Promo Code

Verify that your chosen Missouri sportsbook promo requires a bonus code or promo code to be unlocked. Caesars Sportsbook and BetMGM are among the offers that require a promo code to secure their respective bonuses..

Watch the Expiry Window

Promo rules vary widely between sportsbooks. Bonus bets may have an expiry period of anywhere from 72 hours to 30 days, and some offers must be claimed within a specific timeframe after creating your account.

In some cases, bonus funds may take up to 72 hours to appear in your balance, so track when they’re awarded to ensure you have enough time to use them.

How to Claim a Missouri Sportsbook Promo

Step-by-step guide:

Choose your sportsbook and promo: Pick a licensed Missouri sportsbook and the welcome offer you want to claim. Sign up and enter promo code if necessary: Create your account and enter a Missouri promo code if required. This step is essential to activate the correct offer. Complete registration (including SSN): Finish the identity-verification process, including providing your Social Security number, as required for secure, legal wagering. Deposit and place your qualifying bet: Make a qualifying deposit using an eligible payment method. Then place your first wager, but just be sure to review the terms, minimum odds, and any excluded markets before confirming your bet. Receive your bonus bets: After your qualifying wager settles, bonus bets or credits will be added to your account according to the promo terms. Some sportsbooks award them regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. Use your bonus bets on time: Bonus bets may take up to 72 hours to appear. Once issued, they typically expire within seven days, so be sure to use them before the deadline.

Responsible Gambling

Sports betting should enhance the entertainment of watching games, but responsible gambling practices are essential.

The Missouri Gaming Commission provides multiple resources for those concerned about problem gambling, including a voluntary self-exclusion list that prevents individuals from opening accounts with licensed sportsbooks and a 24/7 helpline at 1-888-BETS-OFF.

National support is also available through the National Council on Problem Gambling at www.ncpgambling.org, offering help via phone (1-800-GAMBLER) and text (800GAM).

Most regulated sportsbooks also provide built-in safer gambling tools, including:

Deposit Limits – Set daily, weekly, or monthly caps on how much you can add to your account.

– Set daily, weekly, or monthly caps on how much you can add to your account. Time Limits – Establish session reminders or time restrictions to manage how long you spend betting.

– Establish session reminders or time restrictions to manage how long you spend betting. Loss Limits – Control the maximum amount you can lose over a specified period.

– Control the maximum amount you can lose over a specified period. Wager Limits – Restrict the size of individual bets or total stakes.

– Restrict the size of individual bets or total stakes. Reality Checks – Receive pop-up notifications reminding you how long you've been active on the platform.

– Receive pop-up notifications reminding you how long you've been active on the platform. Self-Exclusion – Temporarily or permanently block access to your betting account for a cooling-off period.

Missouri Sportsbook Promos: The Independent’s Verdict

There are thousands of dollars available in bonus bets from the various Missouri sportsbook promos, and most bettors will end up claiming two or three offers, largely to get the best value for money when it comes to finding the most competitive odds or offers after the welcome bonus.

There’s something for all bettors, depending on your style. Missouri sportsbooks offer bet and get offers for customers that deposit and bet as little as $5, all the way to money-back specials for high-stakes bettors up to $1,500.

Before signing up and using Missouri sportsbook promos, customers should always read the terms carefully. Only place a deposit and bet once you’re fully satisfied you understand the offer conditions, ensuring you qualify for the Missouri bonus.

With strong security standards, competitive odds and a wave of impressive Missouri sportsbook promos, bettors can look forward to a safe, rewarding start when joining any of our recommended sportsbooks.

Missouri Sportsbook Promos FAQs

When did sports betting go live in Missouri?

Following the successful vote on Amendment 2 in November 2024, sports betting became legal in Missouri on Monday, December 1, at 12am CT. Temporary licenses were issued for eight Missouri sportsbooks, allowing customers to gamble from December 1.

How old do you have to be to use Missouri sportsbook promos?

Although those aged 18 and above can participate in lottery and charity gambling in Missouri, bettors have to be 21 and above and physically located in the Show-Me State to use online sportsbooks.

What types of Missouri sportsbook promos are available?

There are various Missouri sportsbook promos for customers to enjoy. Several sportsbook promos feature bet and get offers where bettors are rewarded with bonus bets for meeting staking requirements. BetMGM offer a money bet on losing first bets, while Fanatics give $300 in FanCash in return for $30 worth of bets.

Can you withdraw bonus bets from Missouri sportsbooks?

No, bonus bets cannot be withdrawn from Missouri sportsbooks. However, any winnings earned from bets placed using bonus bets can be withdrawn.

Do I need a promo code to sign up with Missouri sportsbooks?

Not always. Some Missouri sportsbooks require a promo code to unlock their welcome bonuses, while others apply the offer automatically when you register through an approved link. Always check the terms of each sportsbook before signing up so you don’t miss out on available bonuses.

