Fanatics were one of eight sportsbooks to go live in Missouri this week and they’ve already got a new welcome bonus for bettors with $300 in FanCash available to new customers with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo.

When Missouri sports betting launched, Fanatics were offering up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets, but have since added a second, more straightforward bonus which guarantees a sign-up bonus if bettors complete the requirements.

Missouri residents can claim a total of $300 in FanCash, which can be used as bonus bets for wagers one of the standout online sportsbooks or for use to buy merchandise from the Fanatics retail store.

New customers do not require a Fanatics Missouri promo code to secure the bonus. Bettors simply need to click a link in the article before completing the registration process on Fanatics with your personal details.

After that, the Fanatics Missouri promo requires customers to place one $10 cash bet on each of their first three days (at odds of -500 or longer) to unlock $100 in FanCash.

Fanatics still have the $2,000 No Sweat Bet bonus among its Missouri sportsbook promos, but this guide focuses on latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo, unpacking how it works and how it compares to rival welcome bonuses.

How Does The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Offer Work?

The new Fanatics Missouri offer rewards new users with up to $300 in FanCash across the first three days of betting.

After signing up and placing a $10+ qualifying cash wager, users can earn $100 in FanCash per day, provided they wager at least $10 at odds of -500 or longer and toggle the promotion on their bet slip.

Toggling the promotion is automatic on day one, but customers are required to do this manually on their bet slip on days two and three, so be mindful of that.

FanCash is only awarded on days where your qualifying wager settles, regardless of whether the bet wins or loses.

Detail Information Offer Bet $10+ daily, get $100 FanCash each day (up to $300 total) Promo Code No Fanatics promo code required Eligible State Missouri Promotion Period December 1 2025 - June 1, 2026 Minimum Deposit $30 Minimum Odds -500 or longer Daily Qualifying Bet $10 minimum Daily Maximum Return $100 in FanCash FanCash Expiration 7 days from issuance

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of the Fanatics Missouri offer:

Register with Fanatics Sportsbook and verify your identity.

Place a $10+ cash wager each day at -500 odds or longer.

Toggle the promo in your bet slip (day one auto-opt-in; days two and three manual).

Receive $100 in FanCash within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling.

Repeat for three days to unlock the full $300 of rewards.

It’s important to be aware that missing a day doesn’t disqualify you, bettors simply lose eligibility for that day’s reward.

Guide To Using Fanatics Missouri Promo

Follow this step-by-step guide to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri offer:

Step 1: Visit Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri using the links on this page.

Step 2: Create a new account and complete ID and geo-location verification.

Step 3: Place a $10+ qualifying wager at odds of -500 or longer.

Step 4: Ensure the promo toggle is activated in your bet slip (only required on days two and three).

Step 5: Repeat across your first three days to earn up to $300 FanCash.

Step 6: Use any awarded FanCash within 7 days.

How To Use Fanatics’ FanCash

FanCash earned through this Fanatics sportsbook promo:

Arrives within 72 hours of a qualifying wager settling

Can be used for bonus bets at Fanatics Sportsbook

Can also be spent on Fanatics retail merchandise

Expires 7 days after being issued

Converts winnings to cash, but the FanCash stake itself is non-withdrawable

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo: Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✓ Up to $300 in total rewards, higher than many competing offers ✗ Requires wagering over three consecutive days ✓ Three days of bonuses instead of a single first-bet opportunity ✗ FanCash expires after 7 days ✓ FanCash is flexible: use for betting or retail merchandise ✗ Rewards are non-withdrawable (only winnings convert to cash) ✓ Minimum wager is low at $10 ✗ Manual opt-in required on days two and three ✓ Available across all major sports

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo: How Does It Compare?

Fanatics takes a slightly different approach from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars and Bet365, all of whom offer more traditional ‘bet and get’ bonuses.

Those sportsbook require one bet to unlock the entire bonus, whereas Fanatics does require wagering over three days.

Bettors will also need to wager $30 to get the full amount of FanCash, whereas rival sportsbooks require smaller qualifying bets to unlock their welcome bonuses.

However, bettors are guaranteed the FanCash bonus, no matter the outcome of the qualifying bet. FanCash is also more versatile than standard free bets given it can be used for wagering or to make purchases at the Fanatics retail site.

This bet $30, get $30 in FanCash bonus is easier to understand than the previous Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo, offering a guaranteed reward, which should appeal to casual bettors.

Fanatics Sportsbook: What Should Missouri Bettors Know?

Fanatics Sportsbook has quickly established itself as one of the most modern and intuitive betting platforms in the US, and Missouri users can expect a clean, fast, and reliable app experience.

Backed by the hugely trusted Fanatics retail brand, the sportsbook is fully licensed and regulated in Missouri, giving bettors confidence that their data and funds are protected.

Fanatics stands out for its sleek interface, competitive odds and deep market coverage across the NFL, NBA, NHL, college sports, soccer and more, making it suitable for both casual and seasoned bettors.

The sportsbook also offers strong banking options, with fast withdrawals reported in other states via popular methods like Venmo, PayPal and debit card.

Fanatics’ unique FanCash rewards system adds extra value by letting customers convert their earned rewards into bonus bets or use them to shop for merchandise.

Combined with 24/7 customer support and comprehensive responsible gambling tools, it provides a well-rounded, high-quality experience for anyone betting in Missouri.

Responsible Gambling

Remember that sports betting in Missouri is only open to those aged 21 and over who are located in the state at the time of wagering.

Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun stops.

Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri sports betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

It’s important not to get carried away by all the Missouri betting offers once online betting becomes available.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health and the state’s Gaming Commission can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo FAQs

What is the Fanatics Missouri welcome offer?

New users who wager $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer will receive $100 in FanCash for each of their first three days on the platform, up to $300 total.

Do I need a Fanatics Missouri promo code?

No promo code is required. Users simply register through a link on this page, verify their account, and place a qualifying wager each day.

How do I unlock the FanCash each day?

You must place a $10+ cash wager with minimum odds of -500 and toggle the promo in the bet slip on days two and three. FanCash is credited within 72 hours if the bet settles.

What can I use FanCash for?

FanCash can be redeemed for bonus bets on Fanatics Sportsbook or spent on merchandise through the Fanatics retail store. It must be used within seven days.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.