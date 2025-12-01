Missouri sports betting has gone live and Missouri residents can use the FanDuel Missouri promo code to claim $300 worth of bonus bets.

The FanDuel Missouri promo is one of the most competitive out of the offers available from Missouri online sportsbooks, where new users can claim up to $300 in bonus bets by signing up now.

After clicking one of the links in this article, bettors simply need to deposit $5 and wager $5 on any sport on FanDuel sportsbook to secure the entire bonus.

Once your qualifying wager is complete, bettors will receive $300 in bonus bets win or lose. Bonus bets are available to use on FanDuel Sportsbook, making it one of the most accessible and valuable Missouri sportsbook promos on the market.

Readers can find all the information about the FanDuel Missouri promo code bonus below, including information about the other Missouri offers available following the launch of sports betting in the Show-Me State.

How Does The FanDuel Missouri Promo Work? The FanDuel Missouri promo offers a total of $300 in bonus bets when users sign up, deposit $5 and wager $5. New users must sign up using one of the links in this article. No FanDuel Missouri promo code is required. Users must then make minimum deposit of $5 using an eligible payment method before staking a minimum of $5 on any sport Win or lose, new customers will be credited with $300 in bonus bets to use on the sportsbook. Bonus bets are active for seven days before expiry.

Key Terms & Conditions Of FanDuel Missouri Promo Code Offer

Below is a brief breakdown of the main terms related to the FanDuel Missouri promo code offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online:

Users must sign up using a link in this article.

Bettors must deposit $5 and wager $5.

Win or lose, $300 bonus bets are credited.

Qualifying bets can be placed on any sports market.

No minimum odds requirement.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn.

Bonus must be used before expiry (FanDuel is typically 7 days).

FanDuel offer open to Missouri residents aged 21+ only.

How to Claim FanDuel Missouri’s Promo Code Offer

Below are step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for the FanDuel Missouri promo:

Step 1: Visit FanDuel Sportsbook using the links provided. There is no FanDuel Missouri promo code required.

Step 2: Register a new account online with personal and financial details.

Step 3: Deposit $5 and bet $5 on any sport on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Step 4: Win or lose receive $300 in bonus bets.

Step 5: Bonus bets are credited instantly and are active for seven days.

FanDuel Missouri Offer Pros & Cons

FanDuel Missouri Offer Pros FanDuel Missouri Offer Cons No FanDuel Missouri promo code required Must place wager to unlock bonus bets Low deposit and wager threshold Bonus bets credited win or lose

Why This FanDuel Promo Code Offer Stands Out for Missouri Bettors

FanDuel provides one of the strongest sportsbook promos in the Show-Me State. Users will receive $300 in bonus bets which is easy to unlock with a $5 deposit and bet, with no strings attached.

There are plenty of options for your qualifying wager and to use bonus bets with NFL and college football rivalry matchups as well as NHL matches, including the St Louis Blues showdown with the Anaheim Ducks on December 1 on launch day.

The Kansas City Chiefs are also in NFL action later in the week on December 7 against the Houston Texans.

FanDuel has carved a reputation as one of the best-known online sportsbooks in the USA, offering a wide range of markets and competitive odds alongside the full suite of responsible gambling tools.

FanDuel’s reputation for fast payouts and excellent live betting means that is has emerged as one of the best Missouri sportsbooks on offer, and this promo is evidence of the company’s serious approach to sports betting in Missouri.

Using Your FanDuel Bonus Bets

FanDuel bonus bets worth $300 are credited instantly after your qualifying wager settles, although it can take up to 24 hours for the bonus bets to be credited in some cases.

Bettors have seven days to use them before they expire, so be sure to plan your wagers accordingly.

The good news is that your bonus bet balance can be divided across multiple bets and markets, giving you flexibility in how you use it.

FanDuel does not impose notable minimum-odds restrictions on bonus-bet wagers, and any winnings you earn from bonus bets are fully withdrawable.

FanDuel Missouri Promos

Alongside the FanDuel Missouri promo code bonus, there are also recurring promos which include the following:

Profit boosts: FanDuel offer enhanced odds and profit boosts for certain markets ahead of individual games and bigger sporting events.

Parlay insurance: FanDuel provides insurance for losing parlays in the form of ‘money back if one leg loses’ or similar promos.

Featured same-game parlays: These offers come in the form of boosted odds, price boosts or similar on parlays that include wagers on different parts of one game.

Event-specific boosts: Events including the NFL playoffs or NBA Christmas slate could see special offers or boosted odds, as well as all of the above promos. Remember that FanDuel frequently updates these promotions to match key sports schedules.

Rewards: FanDuel rewards users for regular use of the sportsbook, including bonus bets, boosts, and other prizes.

How Does FanDuel Promo Code Compare With Other Sportsbooks?

The FanDuel Promo Code offer compares favorably with other sportsbooks operating in the Show-Me State.

It follows others brands such as DraftKings and Bet365 by offering a bet and get bonus, where customers need to sign up and then place a qualifying wager once sports betting is live to secure bonus bets.

However, unlike those sportsbooks, FanDuel stipulates that there are no restrictions over where users can place their first bet on the sportsbook and no minimum odds requirements.

The FanDuel Missouri promo also does not require users to win their first bet or lose in the case of BetMGM Missouri promo to secure a payout of bonus bets. It’s a simple sign-up bonus to claim and use, with no FanDuel Missouri promo code need upon registration.

Users have plenty of freedom and time to use the bonus. It’s clear why FanDuel is regarded as one of the best sportsbooks operating in the US.

What Missouri Users Should Know About Betting With FanDuel

FanDuel has grown into one of the most trusted names in US sports betting since its launch in 2018, now recognized as a market leader nationwide.

Beyond the FanDuel Missouri welcome offer, customers can expect a steady stream of ongoing promotions and extensive coverage across major leagues including the NFL, NBA, NHL, college sports and soccer.

The platform is known for fast, reliable payouts, top-level live betting features and an intuitive, highly rated mobile app that appeals to both new and experienced bettors.

Missouri users can also bet with confidence knowing FanDuel is fully licensed and regulated in every state it operates, offering a comprehensive suite of responsible gambling tools to help players stay in control.

Responsible Gambling

Remember that sports betting in Missouri is only open to individuals aged 21 and over.

Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun fades.

Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

It’s important not to get carried away by all the Missouri sportsbook promos on offer once online betting becomes available.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

